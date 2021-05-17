Both failed: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi and fans bought with PM CARES Fund





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, alleging that ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund were dysfunctional. There are several of them [in] common between PMCares fans[s] and the PM himself: Too many fake RPs, not doing their respective jobs and nowhere in sight when needed, Gandhi said in a tweet. Rahuls’ tweet follows allegations, mostly by congressional-led states, that ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund for the treatment of Covid-19 patients were not functioning properly. India struggles to meet high demand for ventilators, medical oxygen and intensive care beds during ongoing second wave of Covid-19 which has overwhelmed health infrastructure, resulting in high rate of deceased. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant last Friday accused the central government of providing faulty ventilators and called for a state-level investigation into the matter. Several states have reported red signs to ventilators manufactured by AgVa Healthcare and provided by PM CARES Fund. Earlier last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot complained that the state had received faulty equipment and urged the Union Health Ministry to open an investigation into the purchase of defective fans using the PM CARES fund. A similar problem has been reported by the Punjabs Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. The University VC alleged that 62 of the 82 ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund were defective. The VC’s response came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Kultar Singh Sandhwan tweeted photos of unused ventilators lying at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Hospital staff felt that the ventilators provided by the Center were unreliable and only worked for an hour or two after installation. Meanwhile, the state government also claimed that 130 of the 809 ventilators received from the center were not functional, according to a report from the PTI. Also in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, several ventilators malfunctioned or remained inactive due to unavailability of ventilator connectors and skilled labor. The center called the reports unfounded and the alleged lack of infrastructure at the Medical College and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital was to be blamed instead. In the case of the complaint raised by the Minister of Maharashtra, the Home Office said the ventilators were not purchased under the PM CARES fund as alleged. In addition, the prime minister called for an immediate audit of the process of installing and operating ventilators while insisting that health workers be trained to handle them. MP Wayanad has been relentless in his attacks on the Prime Minister and his government over dealing with the pandemic. On Sunday, he condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for reports of arrests of people who allegedly displayed posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi and the governments’ handling of the crisis. Last week he alleged the Prime Minister was silent in times of crisis and accused him of being missing.

