



China has remained true to the phrase throughout its development process, and the country's five-year plan is a vivid example of how commitments are being kept. Promises kept Created every five years since 1953, the five-year plan, a major feature of From China governance system, sets growth objectives and defines development policies. With the exception of the period 1963-1965, a total of 13 of these plans were developed and, most importantly, implemented. For example, the country's fight against poverty. Lifting all rural residents out of poverty by 2020 was From China 13th five-year plan (2016-2020). After eight years of work, all From China nearly 100 million rural poor passed the current poverty line in 2020. China has also kept its commitments in world affairs. The Copenhagen summit in 2009 From China 2020 objective of 15% non-fossil energy consumption and 40 to 45% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2005. From China the statistics for 2019 were 15.3% and 48.1%, respectively, which means the country exceeded and met these targets ahead of schedule. Compared to 2005, greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP had fallen by 48% in 2019 in China, according to the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment, achieve ahead of schedule From China commitment to the 2020 targets. From China 14th five-year plan, new promises to keep In 2021, China is embarking on a new journey towards socialist modernization via the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025). The concrete objectives to be achieved over the next few years include keeping the urban unemployment rate studied at less than 5.5% and an annual growth of 7% in research and development expenditure. The country also pledged to reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5% and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 18% to build a green economy and pave the way for achieving its goal of long-term carbon emissions by 2030. "China will strive to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, "Xi said at the climate leaders summit in April. With such ambitious plans, hard work will be required to deliver on the promise. "During the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, we must adhere to a people-centered philosophy, which enables them to enjoy the fruits of development. We must make solid efforts to improve the living conditions of the populations while promoting high quality development. And we need to focus more on the livelihood issues that people usually worry about by taking more targeted measures, pushing them one by one and working hard year after year, so that our people always have a stronger sense of fulfillment. , happiness and security, "Xi said.

