Politics
Boris Johnson calls for ‘heavy dose of caution’ as UK lockdown eases – The New Indian Express
LONON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to take the next step of drastically easing lockdown restrictions that allow greater interactions inside with a “heavy dose of caution” as the Kingdom United continues to monitor rapidly increasing cases of the COVID-19 variant B1.617.2 first identified in India.
In what is the third step in a four-step roadmap established by Johnson to ease legally binding lockdown restrictions, the hospitality industry, including pubs, restaurants and cinemas, and most companies can resume near normal service in England, Wales and most of Scotland.
However, surge testing and a fast-track vaccination program are being implemented as the threat of the variant first discovered in India looms during reopening, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock , warning this weekend that B1.617.
The variant of concern (VOC) appears to “be spreading like wildfire” among those who have not been vaccinated. “Together we have taken another important step in our road map out of lockdown, but we need to take this next step with a strong dose of caution,” said Boris Johnson.
“Everyone has to play their part by getting tested twice a week, showing up for their vaccine when called, and remembering the hands, face, space and fresh air. I urge everyone to be careful and to take their responsibilities by taking advantage of new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay, ”he said.
The latest easing of the lockdown, described by scientists as a very finely balanced policy decision amid low overall rates of coronavirus infection, but the doubling of B1.617.2 VOC cases to over 1,300 in a week, comes as the National Health Service (NHS) takes another important step in the immunization program.
Experts believe the variant, which is very highly transmissible, spreads more easily, but early data suggests vaccines still work against it.
According to the latest NHS data, more than 20 million UK adults have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine even as those over 50 and remaining vulnerable groups receive their second injections ahead of the 12-week deadline at eight weeks.
“The latest real-world data has once again demonstrated the vaccine’s effectiveness in providing life-saving protection, with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine providing 97% protection against mortality,” said Matt Hancock.
“Receiving a second dose is vital to ensure you have the ultimate protection against this deadly virus, I encourage everyone to reserve their jab as soon as offered,” he said.
The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said the latest data from Public Health England’s (PHE) real-world study shows vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths, saving more than 11,700 lives and preventing 33,000 hospitalizations in England at the end of April. .
This confirms that vaccinated people are much less likely to contract COVID-19 with symptoms and that it is even more unlikely to contract severe COVID-19, be admitted to hospital or die from it and it is There is growing evidence that people who have been vaccinated are less likely to pass the virus on to others.
DHSC said the focus is now on tackling the increase in VOC cases B1.617.2 first identified in India, as well as enhanced surge testing, genome sequencing and measurements. enhanced contact tracing deployed in the North West of England to control the spread.
Ministers hope that surge testing and speeding up second doses of the vaccine can help tackle the peak VOC B1.617.2 in parts of the country, with the military helping some areas with the surge testing program.
Meanwhile, the UK reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 1,926 new cases on Sunday, compared to seven deaths and 2,027 cases reported on Saturday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]