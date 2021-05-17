Boris Johnson calls for ‘heavy dose of caution’ as UK lockdown eases – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

LONON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to take the next step of drastically easing lockdown restrictions that allow greater interactions inside with a “heavy dose of caution” as the Kingdom United continues to monitor rapidly increasing cases of the COVID-19 variant B1.617.2 first identified in India.

In what is the third step in a four-step roadmap established by Johnson to ease legally binding lockdown restrictions, the hospitality industry, including pubs, restaurants and cinemas, and most companies can resume near normal service in England, Wales and most of Scotland.

However, surge testing and a fast-track vaccination program are being implemented as the threat of the variant first discovered in India looms during reopening, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock , warning this weekend that B1.617.

The variant of concern (VOC) appears to “be spreading like wildfire” among those who have not been vaccinated. “Together we have taken another important step in our road map out of lockdown, but we need to take this next step with a strong dose of caution,” said Boris Johnson.

“Everyone has to play their part by getting tested twice a week, showing up for their vaccine when called, and remembering the hands, face, space and fresh air. I urge everyone to be careful and to take their responsibilities by taking advantage of new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay, ”he said.

The latest easing of the lockdown, described by scientists as a very finely balanced policy decision amid low overall rates of coronavirus infection, but the doubling of B1.617.2 VOC cases to over 1,300 in a week, comes as the National Health Service (NHS) takes another important step in the immunization program.

Experts believe the variant, which is very highly transmissible, spreads more easily, but early data suggests vaccines still work against it.

According to the latest NHS data, more than 20 million UK adults have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine even as those over 50 and remaining vulnerable groups receive their second injections ahead of the 12-week deadline at eight weeks.

“The latest real-world data has once again demonstrated the vaccine’s effectiveness in providing life-saving protection, with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine providing 97% protection against mortality,” said Matt Hancock.

“Receiving a second dose is vital to ensure you have the ultimate protection against this deadly virus, I encourage everyone to reserve their jab as soon as offered,” he said.

The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said the latest data from Public Health England’s (PHE) real-world study shows vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths, saving more than 11,700 lives and preventing 33,000 hospitalizations in England at the end of April. .

This confirms that vaccinated people are much less likely to contract COVID-19 with symptoms and that it is even more unlikely to contract severe COVID-19, be admitted to hospital or die from it and it is There is growing evidence that people who have been vaccinated are less likely to pass the virus on to others.

DHSC said the focus is now on tackling the increase in VOC cases B1.617.2 first identified in India, as well as enhanced surge testing, genome sequencing and measurements. enhanced contact tracing deployed in the North West of England to control the spread.

Ministers hope that surge testing and speeding up second doses of the vaccine can help tackle the peak VOC B1.617.2 in parts of the country, with the military helping some areas with the surge testing program.

Meanwhile, the UK reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 1,926 new cases on Sunday, compared to seven deaths and 2,027 cases reported on Saturday.