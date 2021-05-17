From street power to electoral force? – The diplomat





The pulse | Politics | South Asia

In dealing with the Islamist group, the Imran Khan government has gone from one extreme to the other.

The recent by-elections for a seat in the National Assembly in Karachi led the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to defeat the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by a narrow margin of 909 votes.

However, it was the performance of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a politico-religious party with an extremist agenda, that caught media attention. The TLP managed to place third in the electoral contest on April 29.

The performance of TLPs is significant. The party was banned by the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on April 15 of this year. Although it was designated as a terrorist organization, it was allowed to run in the by-elections. And it worked well.

While the PPP and PML-N candidates obtained 15,656 and 14,747 votes, respectively, the TLP came third with 10,668 votes. Not only did the TLP succeed in securing a significant number of votes in an election that saw a low turnout, it also outperformed the ruling PTI.

His performances indicate the wave of sympathy and support he was able to accumulate in a short period of time.

This is not the first time that the TLP has challenged the elections. In 2018, although he did not win any seats in the National Assembly, he managed to win two seats in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. It also did better than the PPP in the Punjab assembly elections.

Founded by Allama Khadim Rizvi, an extremist Sunni cleric from Barelvi, in August 2015, the TLP sees itself as the guardian of Prophet Mohammed’s honor and Pakistani blasphemy laws.

Its strength lies in its street power. Not only did his protests cripple daily life in Pakistani cities, but they also succeeded in forcing the government to give in to his demands. To end the TLP blockade of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi highway in December 2017, for example, the PML-N government conceded to TLP demands, even by removing Federal Minister of Law Zahid Hamid.

The PTI government has also repeatedly capitulated to the demands of the TLPs.

The immediate trigger for the recent TLP ban was the three days of violence it unleashed against Pakistan when its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested on April 12. Rizvi had given the government until April 20 to implement its demands to sever diplomatic relations with France. . The TLP raised the issue during its protests at the end of 2020 following French President Emmanuel Macrons’ approval of the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. To defuse the protests then, the Imran Khan government conceded to all the demands of the TLP.

Since January, the TLP, now under the leadership of Saad Hussain Rizvis, has started to pressure the government to implement the agreement reached earlier. The government reached another deal with the TLP, under which it said it would submit the terms of the previous deal to parliament. With the possibility of another imminent protest, the government decided to arrest Rizvi and ban the TLP.

In dealing with the TLP, the PTI government has gone from one extreme to the other. On the one hand, he appeased the TLP and treated it. On the other, he banned the party.

The management of the TLP by PTI governments raises several questions. Will its prohibition help reduce its capacity for violence or discourage it from following the path of violence? In all likelihood, the TLP ban could cause the toughest elements in its ranks to take up arms against the state.

After banning the TLP, the government allowed it to contest the elections because it did not want to alienate the Islamists. In the process, he gave the group electoral legitimacy. Sympathy for the TLP was manifested in its relatively robust performance in the Karachi by-election.

The confused strategy of the Imran Khan government towards the TLP allows its survival.

