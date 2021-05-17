Follow-up thoughts in the face of growing demand, which is making the show

Written by Matt Elkott, OEM Transportation Analyst, Cowen and Company

Here are some thoughts on the follow-up to our May 7 report,Because enigma: in the middle of RisingDemand, Whos Steeling the Show.We believe that a cyclical inflection point and a number of macroeconomic factors could increase interest in leased cars by financial investors.

Financial investors (including banks, private equity, and other financial institutions) have long been attracted to railcar leased assets due to tax and yield advantages as well as diversified exposure to the economy. industrial. A current confluence of sectoral and macroeconomic factors could pique the interest of these investors:

1. Increase in railcar rental rates, due to the recovery in freight demand and a decrease in the number of railcars.

2. Low interest rates in many parts of the world.

3. Anticipation of an infrastructure bill.

4. Feeling nervous about certain other asset classes and financial securities.

SNCF, the French national railway company, reached an agreement in April to sell its fleet of freight wagons to asset managers CDPQ and DWS Group.

The largest North American railcar fleet is that of Wells Fargo (~ 180,000 units, likely use in the 1980s). The bank has insinuated in recent comments that it no longer sees its fleet, long considered for sale, as a critical asset. If sold to another financial institution, the transaction would attract more attention from lessors like GATX and TRN and potentially increase their valuation.

Another possible outcome would be that GATX and TRN (TrinityRail) each buy part of the Wells Fargo fleet. For this to happen, the bank will likely have to be willing to take a loss, selling at a valuation well below book value. As the top five operational lessors, GATX and TRN would be in a good position to undertake such transactions, scrapping / relinquishing parts of the fleet, and managing retained assets for much higher use and returns. Their ability to manage fleets much more efficiently than financial institutions can derive from their large and diverse network of customers, which creates many opportunities to allocate the same type of car to multiple end markets, depending on demand trends.

GATX had 97.8% fleet utilization at the end of 1Q21 (we expect it to reach 98.5% by year-end), and TRN fleet utilization was 94.5% (we expect it to reach 96.4% by the end of the year). These are both far superior to the use of the Wells Fargos railcar fleet, which we again estimate in the 1980s.

Additional industry channel checks were not inconsistent with our view that rental rate increases may accelerate in the coming quarters. We estimate that rental rates have increased sequentially at low to mid-digit numbers in each of the past three quarters.

Inquiries for newly manufactured wagons continue to increase, but translation into orders remains hampered by the steel premium. That said, CN announced on May 7 an order for 1,000 grain cars with TRN. While many car buyers (made up of lessors, shippers, and railroads) will likely continue to attempt to delay large manufacturing orders in the short term to avoid commodity price premiums, the population of railcars in the industry’s stock, down by around 30% since mid-summer 2020, are no longer sufficient to fully support growing demand. As such, we believe more buyers will need to start pulling the trigger for larger orders. We model incremental increases for the remainder of the year and through 2022. Some investors are trying to estimate the magnitude of the price increase that builders must charge in order to offset steel price increases. We estimate this to be at least 15%, and potentially as high as 25%

Chris Rooney, analyst at Vanness Company, offers this background regarding the steel business:

Chris rooney

There are two types of steel producers today: integrated factories that have the capacity to smelt iron ore and have benefited from taconite pellets or iron briquettes, and electric arc furnace (EAF) operators which can melt briquetted iron and mainly steel scrap.

There are only four integrated producers in North America: Cleveland Cliffs and US Steel in the United States, and Stelco and Algoma in Canada. Together, these integrated factories have a smelting capacity of approximately 25 to 30 million tonnes per year. All integrated producers are supplied with iron ore. The remainder of the approximately 120 million tonnes of the US and Canadian market is served by EAF furnaces, which largely smelt steel scrap and a few briquette iron pellets.

For a long time, the tendency was towards EAF production due to favorable pollution results, the fact that production could be highly adapted to serve nearby markets, and due to generally favorable scrap prices for a long time.

But, alas, this happy environment for the production of FEA is changing due to macroeconomic trends such as lighter automobiles (hence less scrap weight), and now very important due to the evolution of the Chinese regulations. China was the main producer of crude steel from iron and coke in integrated factories, almost all of these state-owned enterprises, many of which had become obsolete and polluting significant. For a while, it appeared that the pre-President Xi Jinping regime was shutting down older factories to reduce pollution. Jinping reversed this trend because it had created unrest within the core of the Chinese Communist Party, which traditionally worked in state-owned enterprises. To maintain production while domestic consumption stabilized, steel was undervalued abroad. But now, firmly in place, the Jinping regime is starting to push its modern agenda towards cleaner air and modern DWS factories. This means more scrap purchases and demand pressure in world markets.

Our few integrated producers will benefit and have so far maintained strict pricing discipline to maximize profits and repay debts. EAF factories often price more than enough at current prices. Normally they would disrupt prices, but as scrap metal prices rise they will not have an incentive to cut prices and will likely want to raise them further.

For these reasons, I see no major decline in high steel prices for the immediately foreseeable future in the absence of a significant economic downturn.