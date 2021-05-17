Followed by mass vaccination, Jokowi will go to Pekanbaru





Bisnis.com, PEKANBARU – The government of Pekanbaru city has said that Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to attend the mass vaccination program in Pekanbaru city on Wednesday 19/5/2021 the day after tomorrow. Pekanbaru Mayor Firdaus said the mass vaccination review was part of President Jokowi’s working visit schedule to two regions of Sumatra, namely Riau and Riau Islands. “In the province of Pekanbaru Riau, the President is due to pay a working visit on Wednesday [19/5/2021] noon around two o’clock. The agenda is to attend first the mass vaccinations carried out by the provincial and municipal Covid work teams, ”he said on Monday (5/17/2021). According to Firdaus, there will be up to 10,000 residents who will undergo mass vaccination, made up of educational staff ranging from teachers and administrative staff. Then the clergy, ustaz-ustazah, RT and RW, the community leaders who are included in the management of the Community Empowerment Institute (LPM), as well as the elderly residents (elderly). This mass vaccination program is a continuation program of similar activities that have been going on for some time, but not all people in this group have been vaccinated and efforts are now being made to speed up its completion. This activity will then take place in three locations, namely the Jalan Jenderal Sudirman Youth Sports Hall, the Novotel Pekanbaru and the Furaya Hotel. Watch the featured video below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: riau Covid-19 quality content

