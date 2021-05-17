Kashmiri police imitate Israel’s in arresting pro-freedom artist





Indian police in occupied Kashmir are once again making headlines for their freedom-oppressive behavior. In the latest viral news, 32-year-old Kashmiri artist Mudasir Gull was reportedly arrested by police on Friday after drawing graffiti in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Gull and 16 people were released on May 16, two days after the arrest. Police spokesman SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary-IPS said the counseling session with the arrested lost youth and their families was organized to bring the teens back into the mainstream.

Speaking to famous MENA news agency AlJazeera, the artist’s family called the arrest an act of censoring an artist’s freedom of expression.

Mudasir Gulls’ sister, Muzamil Firdous, raised the question: As the whole world speaks out against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine, why is it a crime for the Kashmiris to speak out?

The artist was made to degrade the graffiti that said we are Palestine and depicted a sobbing woman with her head wrapped around the Palestinian flag.

It was reported that a small group of people in Indian-occupied Kashmir spoke out in favor of Palestine after Juma’s prayers on Friday.

Along with the artist, according to Aljazeera, a 30-year-old imam was also arrested for praying in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Imam’s only crime was to lead a prayer in support of the oppressed population of Palestine.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to stand by Gaza, Palestine

A relative and neighbor of Guls, Janbaaz Mustafa, was also worried about his 25-year-old brother Dilwaz, who was among those arrested on Saturday.

Speaking to Arab News, Mustafa said Dilwaz made flags for the protest. The police arrested her because they said we couldn’t protest against Israel.

He added: This is how Kashmir is; where no one is allowed to speak and where the police can do everything.

SSP Sirinagar said: Young people have been properly counseled and counseled to focus on their studies, professional work and to use their energy in a positive direction.

Airstrikes in Gaza left nearly 188 Palestinians, including 55 children and 33 women, and 1,230 people were injured. Eight people in Israel were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Gaza-Sirinagar Similarities

It is noteworthy that since the revocation of Article 370 which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status under the Indian Constitution, the government has had a strong grip on public affairs. The protests are seen as a trigger for the separatist movement which has remained calm after government oppression.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysia Mahathir discuss Palestine

Kashmir has been under a six-month lockdown since 2019, freedom of movement has been restricted for almost a year, and internet services have been suspended for almost a year.

The current situation is similar in Palestine, with the media being the direct target of the airstrikes, people forcibly evicted from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and protesters not allowed to demonstrate as they wish.

Both regions are similarly experiencing systemic ethnic cleansing by their oppressors while fighting for their rights, so Kashmir is supporting the fight against Palestine.

Showkat Hussain, a Srinagar-based political analyst, told Aljazeera that the Kashmiris have always supported Palestine since the issue first arose.

He added, although they (the Kashmiris) were themselves involved in a similar type of situation. But the fact that they too understand the throes of subjugation has made them more sensitive to the Palestinian issue compared to other parts of the subcontinent.

It should not be forgotten that the Indian position is aligned with Israel, while Pakistan supports the Palestinian resistance.

Read more: Government of India website says 97% of Kashmiris are Hindus

