How to be educated by Chinese education actions





Investors who have not done their homework on Beijing’s education review plans have been made aware of the volatility of Chinese education stocks. Shares of Chinese tutoring companies plunged after Reuters said Thursday that China could introduce tough rules in June on the country’s private tutoring sector, which could include banning weekend classes. Shares of New York-listed TAL Education fell 11% on Thursday, while New Oriental Education fell 14% on the same day. Shares of TAL and New Oriental are down around 40% from their February highs. Cram schools are popular in China as parents and students strive to gain an edge in the increasingly competitive education system. Politics has always been a risk for investors in China’s education sector. According to a separate set of new rules officially released on Friday, school operators in grades 1 through 9, which are mandatory in China, will not be allowed to expand through mergers. The rules have been discussed for years. Schools during these compulsory years are supposed to be non-profit, although private companies can effectively control them and funnel money through contractual arrangements. Companies that focused more on the lower grades fell on Monday, while those with higher high school incomes, which evaded the most stringent regulations, recovered. The new Friday rules didn’t mention after-school tutoring, unlike previous versions. An aging population may cause the government to take a closer look at the pressure cooker education system. Communist Party Politburo member Cai Qi this month spoke about a double reduction goal: reducing the burden of student homework and after-school tutoring. President Xi Jinping said in March that education cannot be too focused on test scores. On the one hand, the demand for cram schools is not fading, as the root cause is the anxiety created by the narrow channel of the education system: a focus on exams and strong competition for places. But more regulations could further increase costs and slow growth. Restrictions on the collection of fees in advance will hurt the cash flow of businesses, especially small operators. Businesses may also face more stringent regulations on advertising, fees, and the establishment of new schools.

