Pakistan calls on UNSC to call for an end to Israel’s war on Palestine





Pakistan called on the UN Security Council, which met on Sunday to discuss the grave situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and Jerusalem, to call for an immediate end to the disproportionate and arbitrary use by Israel of disproportionate and arbitrary force and to offer protection to the suffering Palestinian civilians.

In a statement submitted to the 15 members of the Council, Ambassador Munir Akram also called for action to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Pakistan, he said, condemns Israel’s use of indiscriminate and disproportionate force, including aerial bombardment, resulting in the deaths of nearly 200 Palestinians, including dozens of women and children, as well. than the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Israel must be asked to stop all unilateral and illegal measures, including settlements and attempts to change the status of Jerusalem, the Pakistani envoy said in a well-reasoned statement.

He also called on the Security Council to promote the implementation of relevant UN resolutions, in particular for the achievement of the two-state solution through the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state with borders. from before 1967 and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram also condemned Israel’s deliberate and systematic attacks against Palestinian worshipers in Haram-al-Sharif, including Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan; its violation of the sanctity of these holy places; its continued policy of expanding its illegal settlements; its forced evictions of Palestinians and the demolition of their homes; its targeting of journalists and international media in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian cause is a legitimate struggle against an occupying power; for #self-determination and against foreign occupation. We urge the #SC to call on Israel to immediately cease the use of arbitrary force, to offer protections to civilians; ensure full compliance with international and HR laws.

These Israeli actions are unacceptable, the Pakistani envoy said.

Stressing that UNSCR 242 (1967), also known as the “ land for peace ” document, declared the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war, he demanded that Israel withdraw its armed forces. of the territories occupied during the 1967 war.

Subsequent resolutions declared that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a major obstacle to the achievement. of a two-state solution and of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

These resolutions, he added, blamed Israel in the strongest terms for its illegal and unilateral steps taken to change the status of the city of Jerusalem. The Council called on Israel to repeal these measures and to refrain from such actions in the future, and recognized that any act of destruction or desecration of the Holy Places, religious buildings and sites of Jerusalem or any encouragement or connivance to such an act can seriously endanger international peace and security.

Ambassador Akram regretted that the Security Council did not demand that Israel end its indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force against the defenseless and besieged Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip besieged.

It is regrettable that such Council actions have been prevented by those who proclaim their firm adherence to the principles of human rights and the rule of international law, noting that Israel continues to enjoy immunity from sanctions. often used against others.

Stressing that the Palestinian cause is a legitimate struggle against an occupying power by an occupied people, the Pakistani envoy said it was a just struggle for self-determination and against foreign occupation.

The power asymmetry between an occupied and besieged people and one of the region’s most powerful armies is blatant and brutally evident.

Courtesy: APP

