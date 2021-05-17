Opinion: Chinese companies five misconceptions about carbon neutrality

In less than eight months since the Chinese government committed to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, carbon neutrality has become the buzzword for Chinese companies. .

From traditional high-carbon industries such as energy and steel to emerging technology industries where energy consumption is increasing and carbon emissions are increasing, companies are joining the race for carbon neutrality, which is a key force in ensuring that China meets its climate targets. President Xi Jinping proposed to the Leaders Climate Summit to help key industries and businesses take the lead to reach the top, and more businesses are expected to join this carbon neutrality marathon.

However, praising the rapid response of companies is not the whole story. We also see the general lack of scientific knowledge about carbon neutrality and opportunistic mindsets among CEOs and board members. Looking at the current discussions of carbon neutrality in public, there are five major misconceptions among Chinese companies, which should be treated with caution.

Misconception number one: empty talk on carbon neutrality without specific targets or timelines

We have observed a phenomenon whereby a large portion of companies tend to talk about carbon neutrality in their press releases, but do not present their carbon neutrality goals and timetables. For example, Tencent announced in January this year that it would launch a carbon neutrality plan in response to China’s carbon neutral target, but several months have passed and Tencent still has not proposed a target. and a clear timetable for carbon neutrality.

Looking at the reasons for this, SOEs in high-carbon industries face pressures to reduce their emissions and they are the primary reduction targets. For internet businesses, their growing energy consumption and carbon emissions are widely noticed by the outside world, forcing them to focus on the topic of carbon neutrality. A report by Greenpeace and the North China Electric Power University shows that the total electricity consumption of Chinese data centers was 160.9 billion kilowatt-hours in 2018, or about 2% of China’s total social electricity consumption, and that the total electricity consumption of Chinese data centers is expected to grow 66% by 2023, with carbon emissions reaching 163 million tonnes. At the same time, internet companies need to convey a progressive stance to the outside world to keep pace with the times. And they also face enormous pressure to comply in the context of central government antitrust regulations. Driving on carbon neutrality is undoubtedly part of these trends.

In addition, the capital market also plays an important role in accelerating the pace. In the context of environmental, social and governance investments, listed companies face higher demands and expectations from investors for corporate climate action, and they must issue signals to address climate change with time.

Misconception # 2: there is only one general target with no clear scope defining

The prerequisite for achieving carbon neutrality is to first define the scope of carbon emissions, i.e. scopes 1, 2 and 3. Scope 1 refers to the company’s direct emissions, such as as fuel combustion, company owned vehicles and other fugitives. emissions, while Scope 2 is primarily indirect emissions from purchased electricity, and Scope 3 includes a wider range of carbon emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream and downstream chains, ‘use of products sold, etc.

The amount of carbon emissions in each scope varies according to the type of activity. The carbon neutrality objectives set by companies must be clear on these perimeters. At present, only Ant Group has clarified its carbon neutrality goal of achieving net zero emissions in Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 by 2030, and ChinData, an emerging star in the hub sector. data, proposed carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 1 and Scope 2.

Misconception 3: Over-reliance on carbon offsetting methods such as afforestation

Carbon removal and offsetting methods such as afforestation, mangrove restoration or increasing soil carbon stocks are often mentioned by companies as one of the ways to achieve carbon neutrality through nature-based solutions (NBS). For example, in their newly announced carbon neutrality plans, Ant Group and Apple mention the use of NBS to address the parts that cannot be reduced.

However, there are huge loopholes for companies to achieve carbon neutrality using NBS such as forest carbon sinks. Imagine that a company receives carbon offset credits by investing in forests or other NBS programs, but a forest fire, drought or pest infestation can cause the re-emission of carbon emissions that were accounted for in natural ecosystems such as forests and soils. While companies are given the title of carbon neutral, global carbon emissions are not reduced as a result.

The central problem is the uncertainty of carbon sequestration through NBS. First, carbon in natural ecosystems is not permanent and is vulnerable to disasters and future changes in land cover. Second, carbon sequestration by natural ecosystems takes time and is difficult to estimate directly.

At the same time, the NBS program requires rigorous scientific validation, and the overall effects of different programs vary widely. From the protection of undisturbed natural ecosystems to the restoration of degraded ecosystems, to the creation of new artificially managed monocultures (e.g. monospecific plantations), the degree of artificial intervention and support for biodiversity varies from program to program. to the other, resulting in varying degrees of biodiversity resilience, risk tolerance and livelihoods. Nature-based solutions should not be used to justify corporate predatory delay against the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Misconception 4: avoid direct reduction of emissions

Whether it is the direct reduction of emissions or the offsetting of carbon emissions, it is the criterion that makes it possible to distinguish whether a company is truly committed to carbon neutrality or whether it is greenwashing.

Responsible carbon neutrality requires companies to reduce most of their emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels and replace them with renewable energies. ChinData, the aforementioned data center company, will achieve reductions in its largest carbon emitting sectors (Scope 1 and Scope 2) through 100% renewable energy supply, and Ford is committed to starting to address around 95% of its direct carbon emissions in Scope 1 to Scope 3, including achieving 100% zero carbon emissions from vehicles sold in its European region by 2030.

In contrast, some companies’ carbon reduction plans have been widely questioned due to their overreliance on carbon removal and offsetting. American Airlines mentions using carbon scrapping to achieve 50% of its overall emissions reductions in its carbon reduction plan, while the International Airlines Group figure has even reached 90%. Shell is also including a major carbon phase-out program in its announced net zero reduction plan, including planting forests the size of Spain as a means of offsetting carbon emissions. Ironically, the amount of carbon offset credits available in the world is actually very limited due to the limited area of ​​forest plantations and land area. Shell alone, with its announced plan to plant 50 million hectares of forest, has probably used up a tenth of the world’s available funds.

For oil companies like Shell, moving towards carbon neutrality is more about reducing their fossil fuel production and fundamentally shifting their business model towards renewable energy production, rather than moving towards easier carbon offsets. achieve but which do not lead to direct emission reductions. During recent carbon neutral discussions in China, we have also seen oil companies repeatedly build carbon neutral forests, which are undoubtedly suspected of being greenwashing.

Misconception # 5: carbon neutrality is not the end

Finally, and often overlooked, carbon neutrality is far from being the end of climate action for companies. For example, AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that it would achieve negative carbon emissions across its entire industrial chain by 2030, and Microsoft, which has already met its goal of 100% renewable energy. , is further committed to achieving negative carbon emissions. by 2030. Carbon neutrality refers to the amount of CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere is the same as the amount of CO2 emissions removed from the atmosphere. There is in fact no further reduction in emissions. In the face of a heightened global climate crisis, carbon neutrality is far from the end of the line. Only by continuously reducing emissions, or even achieving negative emissions, can we ensure the rapid fulfillment of China’s climate commitment and meet the climate target of a global temperature increase. not exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Yuan Ying is Climate and Energy Program Manager at Greenpeace East Asia. Song Xiao is a forest and ocean activist at Greenpeace East Asia. Pan Wenjing is the Forest and Ocean Project Manager at Greenpeace East Asia.

The opinions and opinions expressed in this opinion section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial positions of Caixin Media.

