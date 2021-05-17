PM Narendra Modi interacts with medics on COVID-19 situation





PM Narendra Modi interacts with doctors New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with doctors across the country about their learnings and suggestions for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting takes on great significance as the country comes under pressure from the second wave of the deadly coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives and crippled health infrastructure in many parts of the country. Meanwhile, which can be seen as an encouraging development, India has recorded 281,386 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours, the lowest in 27 days, data released by the Labor Ministry of Health and Family at 8 a.m. However, the daily number of COVID deaths continues to be higher. The death toll increased to 2,74,390, with 4,106 more people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours. India’s cumulative recoveries reached 2 11 74 076 today, with 3,781,741 patients recovering in the past 24 hours across the country. The national recovery rate is 84.81%. Notably, 24-hour recoveries exceeded the number of new daily COVID cases for the sixth time in the past 7 days and consistently over the past 4 days, the health ministry said. Ten states account for 71.35 percent of new collections. Here is the list of states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat. The total number of active cases in India has fallen to 35 16,997 today. It now comprises 14.09% of the country’s total positive cases, the government said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos