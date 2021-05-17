Boris Johnson urged to suspend Tory MP who called pro-Palestinian protesters ‘primitive’





Boris Johnson is facing calls to suspend Tory MP Michael Fabriacant after calling pro-Palestinian protesters “primitive”. The anti-racist Hope Not Hate campaign called on the Conservative Party to suspend the backbench MP on Sunday, accusing him of “hate racism that causes division.” And asked if No10 would do anything to demonstrate that the language was unacceptable, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “Clearly offensive language in general is not acceptable. Any kind of offensive language would not be acceptable. “ Broadly peaceful protests took place across the UK over the weekend in solidarity with the Palestinian people, as Israel and Hamas exchange rocket fire in a deadly conflict. The Lichfield MP shared a video of the clashes with police outside the Israeli embassy in London on Saturday. He tweeted: “These primitives are trying to bring to London what they are doing in the Middle East.” Mr Manufacturer deleted the post after drawing criticism on social media. Hope Not Hate said: “The tense situation demands constant leadership from people who want to bring communities together, not hate racism that creates division. Conservatives must suspend Michael Manufacturer for this shameful comment.”





British Future Think Tank Director Sunder Katwala tweeted: “Anyone who realizes that it is racist to hold British Jews accountable for Israeli politics should also be able to acknowledge the racism here in Michael’s tweet. Maker.” Mr Manufacturer sought to justify the remarks, saying “the attacks on British police as shown in the video are shameful”. He told the PA News Agency: “This is primitive behavior on the part of people who preach anti-Semitism or racism of any kind, whether they are Jews, Christians or Muslims. “And the kind of anti-Semitism displayed by Hamas in the Middle East must not be repeated here in the UK.” Mr Manufacturer’s remarks came as video of a separate protest in the capital appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse shouted out on Sunday from a car in footage that drew criticism from all walks of life, including from Boris Johnson. “There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society,” the prime minister tweeted. Metropolitan Police said nine police officers were injured as they tried to disperse crowds outside the embassy on Saturday and 13 arrests were made. The Conservative Party declined to comment.







