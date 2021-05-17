Erdogan and Pope Francis discuss Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis spoke on the phone on Monday and discussed ongoing attacks by Israel against the Palestinian territories.

During their conversation, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdogan said that an atrocity was being committed in Palestine, adding that Israel’s attacks are not only against Palestinians, but all of them. Muslims, Christians and humanity.

In addition to blocking access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, restricting freedom of worship, killing innocent civilians on Palestinian lands, violating human dignity, Erdogan said that the occupation of Israel also endangered regional security.

Erdogan said all mankind should unite against Israel’s illegal and inhumane practices that also violate the status of Jerusalem.

Stressing that the international community should give Israel a dissuasive response and a lesson it deserves and take concrete steps in this direction, Erdogan said the Palestinians will continue to be slaughtered until the international community punishes Israel, which has committed a crime against humanity. .

He noted that Turkey had conducted intense diplomacy in all relevant international platforms, especially the UN, but the UN Security Council could not display the necessary sense of responsibility.

Regarding the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians, Erdogan stressed that Francis’ continued messages and reactions regarding the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians will help mobilize the Christian world as well as the international community.