PM Modi calls on Guj CM to provide update on preparations





Ahmedabad, May 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday evening and took stock of preparations to deal with cyclonic storm Tauktae which has escalated into a cyclonic storm very serious and should reach the coast of Gujarat at night. The Prime Minister assured the state government of all possible help to deal with the situation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Vijay Rupani by phone on Monday evening and asked for details on the state government’s preparedness to deal with Cyclone Tauktae,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement. . The chief minister briefed the prime minister on precautionary measures taken by the state government to deal with the situation, he said. The government of Gujarat has so far evacuated to safer locations 1.5 lakh of people living within 10 km of coastal areas in different districts likely to bear the brunt of the hurricane storm, Rupani said. A total of 44 National Disaster Response Force teams as well as police personnel and local officials have been deployed along the coast in various districts. According to the latest update given by IMD, Cyclone Tauktae, which has now escalated into an “ extremely severe cyclonic storm ”, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, about 20 km away. east of the territory of the Union of Diu between 8 Monday at 11:00 p.m. with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 to 165 km / h. PTI PD NSK NSK

