No connection to land involved in Rawalpindi Ring Road project, Aviation Minister says – Pakistan





Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan categorically denied on Monday that he or his family had any ties to the housing companies from which the government had acquired land for the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project.

He made the comments at a press conference in Islamabad in which he said he and his family would “quit politics for life if it was proven that even a marla from start to finish.” [of the RRR] belongs to me, to my brother, to my son or to any member of my family “.

Khan said he would issue a libel notice to the person who made the allegations against him and challenged him to prove that the land acquired for the project had never been taken, sold or kept by the minister.

“Many politicians and bureaucrats have ties to [housing] companies. People in the journalistic community also have connections. I have no connection. My family has no association with any company or monetary benefit [from a society]. “

Khan’s comments came days after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an investigation into the RRR Project scam, after which the government of Punjab decided to send the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA) or the National Accountability Office (NAB) for further investigation.

The decisions were made after two investigative reports, one by Rawalpindi’s commissioner and the other by the deputy commissioner, landed in the prime minister’s office, with the second report hinting that the project had been realigned with the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar and his financial adviser, Dr Salman Shah.

However, the PML-N opposition demanded action against the relevant authorities for approving the realignment of the ring road, claiming that neither CM Buzdar and PM Khan nor “direct beneficiaries” such as cabinet members Khan and the aide of the PM Zulfi Bokhari should not be exempted.

PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar had alleged that Bokhari and Khan had obtained huge financial benefits from the ring road project because their lands were close to the project.

At his press conference today, Khan said he would issue a libel notice to the person who “used such language against me and my family.” He added that he was ready to face any allegations if the person went to court with documentary evidence, although it was not clear whether he was referring to PML-N’s Tarar or the journalist Imran Khan who, according to the minister, had “done the [RRR project’s] the alignment caused a scandal and made an effort to link it with it ”.

“We have no connection with [change in the project’s] alignment. We have no financial interest in any company. The alignment has not been changed to our liking, ”he stressed.

‘Controversial’ investigation report

Speaking about the investigative committee that investigated the scam, Khan said the report finalized by the committee’s organizer, the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, had not been approved by two members of the four-person committee who submitted a separate report.

“The investigation report sent by the organizer to the chief minister, on which the CM [and] the provincial government acted, was controversial, ”he said.

“When one or two members disagree and send a separate report, it has no purpose. It becomes controversial. This investigation is controversial and this investigation report has no credibility at the highest forum.”

The minister said he would raise the issue at a federal cabinet meeting tomorrow and call for a “re-investigation.”

He said the Ring Road project had been under consideration for a long time and neither of the two main opposition parties PPP and PML-N had been able to implement it despite coming to power three times. .

‘No political connection’

Khan recalled that an alignment for the project was finalized in 1970, where the starting point was near Rawat while the end point was the Thalian interchange after which traffic would emerge onto the highway. However, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has expressed reservations and said the alignment was not “technically feasible”, he added.

He said he suggested in a meeting about the project that the freeway right-of-way be used, to which the NHA said it would be “expensive” because housing companies had sprung up on the side of the freeways. M1 and M2.

“No politician has any connection with the roster. If the roster has been changed, it is for purely technical reasons that only technicians can describe.”

Speaking on journalist Imran Khan’s YouTube show, the minister said he “strongly condemns the implication” that the oil portfolio was taken from him due to a scandal and efforts to tie it to the alignment of the RRR project.

Khan said there could be “a personal connection to a house or an individual” in a housing company, but denied there was any financial connection.

He said his name was not in the mandate of the commission of inquiry or in the reports themselves, but was “fed by someone”, adding that he was also trying to find the elements that had given his name.

He shared that he had met the Prime Minister before Eidul Fitr and stressed that the RRR project was a “flagship project” of the PTI and “should not become a victim of controversy and should not be put on hold.”

“It is a project of Pakistan and it will be a political advantage which will be for the PTI”, he added.

