China loosens birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING (Reuters) China will be cautious in easing its birth rate policy for fear of harming social stability, even as the latest census highlights the urgency of dealing with declining birth rates. birth rate and aging population of the country, political sources said.
Expectations for birth policy reforms are rising after the 2020 census last week showed that China’s population has grown to its lowest level in the past decade since the 1950s, when births were decreasing and aging was accelerating.
A fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman in 2020, on par with aging societies like Japan and Italy, underscores the risk for China: the world’s second-largest economy could already experience an irreversible demographic decline without having a first accumulated household wealth in G7 countries. .
Key leaders are developing a broader plan to address demographic challenges, the sources said, including more effective ways to encourage childbearing by easing financial burdens on couples, rather than simply removing birth barriers.
Raising the retirement age, which Beijing says will be phased in, will help slow the decline in the workforce and ultimately ease the pressures on the underfunded pension system. they declared.
China introduced a controversial one-child policy in the late 1970s, but eased restrictions in 2016 to allow all couples to have two children as it tried to rebalance its rapidly aging population. The change, however, failed to stop the decline in births.
The sources said they expected Beijing to encourage motherhood more under current policy, before fully lifting birth restrictions over the next 3-5 years.
Removing birth restrictions could have unintended consequences: limited impact on city dwellers, who are reluctant to have more children due to the high costs, while rural families could grow faster, adding to poverty and pressures on employment, according to sources.
If we free up politics, people in the countryside might be more willing to give birth than those in cities, and there might be other problems, said a political source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the country. question.
Sources are involved in political discussions but not in the final decision-making process.
The State Council’s Information Office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
China aims to create at least 10 million new urban jobs per year, even as the working-age population shrinks.
Liu Huan, an adviser to the Chinese cabinet, said that China’s main demographic challenge is not size but aging, which will put great strain on public finances.
Solving the problem of births is difficult given the high costs of housing, medical care and education, he told Reuters. So we should have comprehensive policies.
CALLS FOR CHANGE
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has spoken out more and more in recent weeks on the sensitive issue of the population.
In April, the PBOC said in a discussion paper that China should fully liberalize and vigorously encourage childbirth to offset the economic impact, saying China should learn from the Japanese who have been lost for 20 years.
Demographic shifts could lead to economic stagnation, falling savings rates and deflating asset prices, as the current pension system is ill-prepared for the trajectory of aging, he said.
The proportion of people aged 65 and over reached 13.5% in 2020, compared to 8.87% in 2010.
But changes to current policy are likely to be gradual.
Major political decisions will only come when the pressure is strong enough. Whether we change policy depends on social stability impact assessments, said a government adviser, who also declined to be named.
TALENT DIVIDEND
Growing rivalry with the United States has heightened the urgency for China to build a more innovation-driven economy. As part of President Xi Jinpings’ dual circulation strategy, China aims to reduce its dependence on foreign markets and technology.
We need to move from the demographic dividend to the talent dividend, the top political source said.
The census showed an improvement in education over the past decade. The proportion of people with a university education increased from 8.9% to 15.5%, and the average number of years of schooling for people aged 15 and over rose to 9.9 years after 9.1 years.
Rob Subbaraman, chief economist at Nomura, said reducing demographic headwinds would be a growing priority for China, which seeks to avoid the so-called middle-income trap.
The experience of other Asian countries shows that it is difficult to encourage society to increase the fertility rate, but every effort should be made to increase the workforce and make it more productive.
