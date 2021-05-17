Jokowi gives instructions to all regional officials in Indonesia, here are the points





Lamongan (beritajatim.com) – Lamongan Regent Yuhronur Efendi along with Forkopimda officials and all government assistants from Lamongan Regency attended a virtual briefing to all regional chiefs across Indonesia by President Joko Widodo, at the Joint Regency Government Center in Lamongan, Monday 5/2021) President Joko Widodo has revealed that there are still 1.4 million people who are still returning home. Even though a policy has been issued to ban going home during Lebaran 2021. “According to the results of the survey carried out, if the return home is not prohibited, there will be 33% or as many as 89.1 million people who will return home. That number has fallen to 11% or as high as 29.7 million people who still want to return home even though there is a no-go policy. After socialization, it fell to 7% or up to 18.9 million. And after the isolation, there were still 1.1% of those who continued to return home, up to 1.4 million people, ”Jokowi said. Even though the percentage is considered a bit, according to Jokowi it remains to be watched, especially in 15 provinces which are currently experiencing a surge, including Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, Babel, DKI Jakarta, Maluku, Banten, NTB, North Maluku., Central Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi and Gorontalo. Jokowi also added that the data on the increase in community mobility which increased significantly during this Eid holiday, amounting to 38.42 to 100.8%. For this reason, Jokowi has called for the closure of tourist attractions in the orange and red zones. At the same time, tighten up the program by placing officers from the Covid 19 task force in tourist attractions in the green and yellow zone. Additionally, a new variant of Covid 19 has appeared and entered Indonesia. “Immediately quarantine so that it is not passed on to others. Currently, the number of active cases in Indonesia has declined from its peak on February 5, which fell 48%, only left 90,800 active cases. Looking back at neighboring Malaysia and Singapore, which are currently experiencing an increase again, we hope to be able to keep Covid 19 transmission under control, “Jokowi said. The current National Bed Occupancy Ratio (BOR) is 29.9%, down from September 2020, which was over 90%. Patient fill at Wisma Atlet also fell just 15.5% as of May 17. In the economic sector, Jokowi wants the economic crisis caused by this pandemic to end soon, he wants positive economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 with a target above 7%. “Before the pandemic of the first quarter of 2020, economic growth was 2.97%, down to -5.32% in the second quarter, gradually increasing in the third quarter to -3.49%, -2.19% in the fourth trimester. The first quarter of 2021 is -0.74% and I want it to exceed 7% in the second quarter, ”Jaokowi hoped. In addition, Jokowi also said that all regional leaders have the same responsibility to contribute to national economic growth. “Hopefully what is delivered today can become a database to monitor the transmission of Covid 19 and increase economic growth in Indonesia,” Jokowi concluded. [aht/but]







