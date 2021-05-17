Who should represent humans if aliens invade? Donald Trump and Dolly Parton, say voters





In a crazy debate on Twitter, social media users had some interesting ideas about who they would want to represent us if aliens ever land on Earth,

Writer Charlotte Clymer tweeted the question, “Okay, aliens only ask for one representative to meet them. Who do you want to represent all of us and why?”

The tweet has received over 1.3k responses since the early hours of Monday morning.

While many people have opted for political figures such as former US President Barack Obama or his wife Michelle, others have opted for more interesting choices to say the least.

Among the most popular responses was Dolly Parton, as people seem to think the “9 to 5” singer represents the best of all of us.

Twitter users believe Dolly Parton represents the best of the human race. (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

@boredsuburbanmom tweeted: “Dolly Parton! Because she can charm anyone and she’s not crazy.”

“Dolly Parton. If they don’t like her, we’re doomed anyway,” @edwardwinkleman added.

@sandlewoodgrips wrote: “Dolly. No explanation needed.”

@RyanRice said, “What about Dolly? Everyone loves Dolly … surely aliens too.”

Other Twitter users have gone with Tom Hanks because as @IgorForHire puts it, “who couldn’t love Tom Hanks?”

“Tom Hanks … because it’s Tom Hanks,” @ bernadettea26 added.

@brianlgould wrote: “Tom Hanks … he would know how to act.”

Tom Hanks was among the best answers as to who should represent us when aliens land. (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

However, other people wanted to give aliens a “warning” about what the human race might be.

And to do this, they wanted to send Donald Trump.

@KBillyB said: “Neil deGrasse Tyson first, then Donald Trump after. Just to warn the aliens that this planet has a wide spectrum of life forms …”

@ JamesTh25389381 said: “Donald Trump. I think it’s fair to give the aliens a warning.

“This is the kind of person that human beings voted to be the most powerful man in the world. Boris, Duterte, Bolsonaro, Orban, Putin, Al-Assad, Maduro, Erdogan, Kim Jong Un may be his entourage. . “

Let us know who you think should represent the human race when aliens land in the comments below!

