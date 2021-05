IGN, GameInformer Palestine support controversially cut, staff fight back

IGN and GameInformer articles displaying their support for Palestinian civilians and detailing ways readers can support relief efforts in the country have apparently been pulled by their parent companies, and staff at both sites have been angry.

Why were the IGN and GameInformer articles deleted?

The IGN and GameInformer posts provided a list of ways in which readers could contribute to the ongoing suffering in Palestine. They have offered links and supporting information to a number of dedicated charities in the region, such as the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and Doctors Without Borders. The articles were published on Friday, May 14, but by the end of the weekend they had both been withdrawn without explanation.

Game developer Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) posted his own thoughts on the likely reasons for their removal, as well as former GameInformer editor Imran Khans’ retweet post on how to contact J2 Global, which he said. he describes as bossy, and GameStop.

Understand how important this is: the editorials @IGN and @gameinformer clearly published it under their editorial freedom. If these publications go missing, it most likely means that their business owners have crossed the editorial barrier and forced censorship of these humanitarian resources. pic.twitter.com/u51BTQ8hQz

IGN and GameInformer staff members posted their thoughts on removing these items, taking to Twitter to express their deep dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation by J2 Global and GameStops. To hear about it, the staff were not aware that the positions were going to be cut before they were.

Blind and furious.

Stella (@ParallaxStella) May 16, 2021

I’m really really angry right now

Felicia Miranda (@feliciavagabond) May 16, 2021

fucking furious

Bo Moore (@usebomswately) May 17, 2021

We are trying.

Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) May 16, 2021

IGN’s Twitter account posted a follow-up post this morning, apparently from the sites’ parent company, as it did not reflect the tone of its editorial staff’s original post. In this tweet, the IGN explained: By highlighting only the population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with a camp. This was not our intention and we sincerely regret the error.

pic.twitter.com/YnQ7OflvHA

IGN (@IGN) May 17, 2021

It is currently unknown whether there will be any repercussions as a result of this litigation, whether from the parent companies or the staff.







