Trump nears deal with House on Deutsche Bank subpoenas





Former President Donald Trump and House Democrats said in a court filing Monday that they were close to resolving issues related to subpoenas of his Deutsche Bank financial records.

The parties “continue to engage in negotiations aimed at reducing or resolving their differences and believe that they are close to an agreement,” the file indicates. They asked a New York federal judge for another 30 days to continue negotiations.

The House Financial Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in 2019, searching for years of the president’s personal and business records. Trump has challenged the subpoenas as an intrusion into his powers as president.

Although the United States Supreme Court ruled last summer that Congress had the power to request evidence from the president, it said a lower appeals court had failed to properly consider the claims of Trump that the requests were unnecessary and too intrusive.

The subpoenas expired with the last term of Congress, but the House has said it intends to issue new ones. A deal on Trump’s Deutsche Bank ledgers could prevent this.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the filing. The bank took no position on the enforceability of the subpoenas and said it would follow the law.

House Democrats are also engaged in a lengthy legal battle with Trump over a subpoena of his tax records. While Joe Biden’s Treasury Department may comply with Congressional requests for the former president’s tax returns, he has repeatedly asked for more time to decide whether or not to hand them over.

Trump’s taxes are already in the hands of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose subpoena for accounting firm Mazars USA was upheld by the United States Supreme Court in July after rejecting the president’s argument for the era in which he was immune from a state criminal investigation.

– With the help of Steven Arons

(Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment and context)

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos