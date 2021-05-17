Mayor of Kotamobagu attends coordination meeting with President Joko Widodo





BOGANINEWS, KOTAMOBAGU – Mayor of Kotamobagu, Ir. Hj. Tatong Bara, attended the coordination meeting (Rakor) of regional leaders from all over Indonesia with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, which was held virtually on Monday (5/17) afternoon. Located in the Hall of the Official House, the Mayor was accompanied by elements of the Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda), the Regional Secretary, Ir. Sande Dodo, MT., With the assistants of the Kotamobagu City Secretariat. According to Regional Secretary, Ir. Sande Dodo, MT., In his leadership, President Joko Widodo called on all regional leaders to be extra vigilant in the spread of Covid-19 after the implementation of Eid Al- Fitr in 2021. The president reminded regional officials to remain cautious with the potential for the spread of Covid-19 after Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah, especially in some areas that had opened up their tourist destinations in recent days, Sande said. In the Rakor, the president also referred to Indonesia’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2021, especially the provinces that have experienced positive economic growth. “There are 10 provinces with positive economic growth, as President Joko Widodo says, Alhamdulillah, North Sulawesi is among the ten provinces with economic growth of 1.87%,” he said. In addition, President Joko Widodo also hopes that regional leaders and elements of Forkopimda in the regions will continue to work together and coordinate to manage the spread of Covid-19 while continuing to fight for economic recovery in their respective regions. . President Joko Widodo’s hopes for the regions so that economic growth can increase, and the Covid-19 case may also decrease. It makes no sense if economic growth in a region is increasing, but cases of Covid-19 are also increasing, for example hotel occupancy rates are increasing but Covid-19 is also increasing, this is not good either , Sande said.







