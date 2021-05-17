COVID-19 is a war on humanity and China pulled the trigger

On April 17, 2020, Joe Biden acknowledged China’s disinformation efforts and the need to crack down on their tactics. Now Biden wants “competition” not “conflict”. In his remarks on the eve of his first 100 days in office, Biden said it was necessary to make it clear that Chinese President Xi Jinping was keen on China becoming the largest and most consistent nation in the world. Biden also said he would look for ways to work with China where interests align.

China has the United States where it wants it. Bark but not bite.

In my opinion, China will attempt a similar strategy in India using the COVID-19 pandemic. He will use his propaganda machinery in India and around the world to discredit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government. The propaganda machinery will create chaos and confusion in the minds of the people. As the nation battles COVID-19, it will also spark community tensions in the weeks to come.

China will also work for regime change in India, just like in the United States. He would like a regime in India more favorable to his world program. It has already forged an alliance with one of India’s major political parties with its 2008 CPC and Congress MoU through the Department of International Liaison (ILD) – a secret foreign intelligence department. For the past six years, Congress has followed China’s line. In fact, a few BJP leaders have also been kind in their comments about China, nothing confrontational.

As India battles the COVID-19 pandemic, China in the coming weeks will create tensions along the border with India. This will keep the Indian government busy and intensify negative propaganda.

India, in its retaliation with China, will have to follow the diplomatic lines so often associated with democratic nations. China has no obligation or qualms in a war. He will work to humiliate India at every opportunity. Its strategy will have several components. He will attack India socially and economically.

China is not an ally of India. It is not the ally of any nation in the world. It’s a rogue nation. It has only one agenda to be a global economic superpower.

In the global geopolitical arena, China will play the role of the big brother with a benevolent heart. It will become the source for nations to stabilize after the COVID-19 pandemic economically while continuing to scare most countries. The truth, however, is that China has no heart. He is emotionless and clinical in his agenda. He won’t stop until he achieves world domination. But it must be stopped.

Countries like Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan and many other European and African countries not aligned with China will face unrest with the COVID-19 pandemic. Give China an opportunity to play a good friend in need.

The nations of the world must open their eyes and see the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s role in it. China is shaping the new world order with big business. For large companies, it doesn’t matter whether it’s the United States or China. The only thing that matters is profit. And vaccine diplomacy is nothing more than vaccine profit. The philanthropist Bill Gates is at the head of this commercial windfall, which in reality is nothing more than a profitable opportunist.

China, in its long term plan, has cultivated global organizations to speak its language. He has sown his seeds of control at the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2006 with Dr Margaret Chan and followed suit by placing Xi Jinping’s Ethiopian friend Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as director general. It is a known fact that Dr Tedros and the WHO failed in their duty. Interestingly, no one other than Donald Trump has faced the WHO. Biden, however, towed the line from China to the WHO.

There is a game being played with the lives of innocent people around the world. 3.3 million lives have already been lost and a million more families are distraught by the loss of loved ones.

It is high time that world leaders see the game China is playing and hold it responsible for this war against humanity. We owe justice to our people.

China must be declared a rogue nation. Nations must boycott trade and relations with China. He cannot be allowed to get away with this crime against humanity. President Xi Jinping must be tried as a war criminal.