Boris Johnson: UK ‘deeply concerned’ over latest Israeli airstrikes in Gaza





Israeli airstrikes on schools, homes and media offices are of deep concern, Downing Street said, as fighting continued in the Middle East. Downing Street said he was seeking answers from Israel on the attacks that destroyed the building housing the Associated Press and other media organizations in Gaza. But the prime minister’s official spokesperson also expressed concern that Hamas is using human shields to cover its operations. Receive the daily edition of The Jewish News by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free Israeli forces launched one of the most violent assaults of the campaign overnight. A wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip led Israel to say it had destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels and the homes of nine suspected Hamas commanders. The weekend attacks resulted in the destruction of an office building housing media outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We are deeply concerned at reports from the UN that more than 23 schools and 500 homes as well as medical facilities and press offices have been destroyed or severely damaged in Gaza. Israel has the legitimate right to defend its citizens against attacks, but in doing so, it must do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, and military action must be proportionate and in accordance with international humanitarian law. We are also concerned about reports that Hamas is once again using infrastructure and civilian populations as cover for its operations. On the destruction of the PA and Al Jazeera offices, the spokesperson added: We are in contact with our American and European counterparts and are urgently seeking more information from the Israeli government on this matter. . The fighting began a week ago when Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after weeks of clashes in the holy city between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. Israel responded with airstrikes and the pattern continued in the worst violence seen in the region since 2014. The Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) called on the British government to investigate whether British-made weapons were used in the bombing of Gaza. CAAT spokesman Andrew Smith said: We know British-made weapons have been used against Palestinians before, but it did nothing to stop the flow of weapons. There must be a suspension of arms sales and a full examination of whether British weapons have been used and whether they are involved in possible war crimes.







