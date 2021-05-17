Despite the Volte-Face opposition, should the Modi government recentralize the vaccination program?

Damned if you do and damned if you don’t; this is the situation of the Narendra Modi government, in the center, at the moment with regard to the immunization program.

In the early days of the vaccine’s deployment, states wanted more responsibility for supply and pricing, and wanted open markets to play an active role in allowing state governments to reach out to foreign manufacturers.

A fair request, perhaps? Only if the intention matched the action on the ground.

Today, vaccine deployment is a logistical nightmare. While this nightmare will be resolved in a month’s time as dose orders are filled, the political mess remains.

Last week, 12 opposition parties gathered to write a letter to the Prime Minister, calling for the centralization of the vaccine procurement process. To date, India has vaccinated over 18 million people with at least one single dose. The program has barely started and state governments have already chickened out.

The signatories of the letter included Sonia Gandhi for Congress, Sharad Pawar for the Nationalist Congress Party, Uddhav Thackeray for the Shiv Sena, Mamata Banerjee for the Trinamool Congress, MK Stalin for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Akhilesh Yadav for the Samajwadi Party, between other.

So now that 12 opposition parties with state governments across the country have relinquished their responsibilities, the obvious question is that Modi is the leader we need to lead the entire vaccination campaign, from supply to last mile delivery, and if so, how should it be done?

First, the good news is that the central government possesses a plan to give every eligible Indian at least one dose, and most in pairs, by the end of this year.

The plan takes into account Bharat Biotech’s increased capacity to produce 75 million doses by September, and the Serum Institute of Indias increased its production to 115 million doses in the same month. According to some reports, Bharat Biotech aims to increase its production to 100 million in the last quarter of 2021.

The manufacture of Covaxin would also be licensed to other companies, which would add 35 million doses by December. From November, Russias Sputnik will be produced in India, adding an additional 70 million doses per month.

Currently, in Phase 3 trials, governments are also planning to consider the arrival of the biological vaccine E and one being made by Zydus Cadilla.

Then there are enough candidates the Indian government can turn to for imports that are currently not counted in the 2 billion dose plan.

Now for the bad news. State governments recently messed up the oxygen supply. In some states, fans sent by the center were unused, and even on the purchasing front, some state governments slept.

Therefore, can state governments be trusted to manage the entire supply chain – from procurement to storage to last mile delivery. If recent events are any indication, it is an absolute no.

The second problem? State governments must compete with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, among others, when it comes to global manufacturers. Already, many global vaccine manufacturers are.

How far do state governments stand in an international market?

It’s not just politics, as state-imposed lockdowns are now turning green into red on the economic recovery front.

While most of the job losses recorded in April 2021 came from the agricultural sector, as the harvest season is over, the 45-day nationwide lockdown will show its impact in the next quarter.

While in April 2021 the percentage of unreimbursed payments on automatic installment debit increased slightly, the impact could be more pronounced in the coming months and will only worsen if lockdowns persist.

If one chooses to look at the silver lining, recent lockdowns have allowed a few businesses to operate under a few guidelines, unlike a hard lockdown last year. While limited operations could allow most companies to weather the wave, a prolonged foreclosure or sudden spike in cases, say in July or August, would permanently hurt India’s recovery.

Therefore, there are two reasons why the center, under the leadership of Modis, needs to take charge of the entire immunization program, from procurement to last mile delivery.

First, it makes economic sense. Instead of having a dispersed deployment, the center must prioritize 50 to 70 economic hubs across the country. Today, many districts have empty slots due to reluctance to get vaccinated, as people in Mumbai and Delhi struggle for their first dose.

Since the vaccine supply, in terms of volume, would stabilize within 8 to 12 weeks, given the incoming orders, the center can make a vaccination spree in the major financial centers and ensure that the economy is 100% open in these areas.

Revive the economy even if this has a political cost in terms of tinkering with the redistribution of vaccine doses. The nation’s economic poles cannot be hampered by the flaws in our federal structure.

The vaccination in the 50-70 economic poles can be followed by a free roll-out by the center in the villages, skipping the digital registration process.

Regardless of how the prices may work for the center, the Modi government must move forward regardless of political wrangling.

From a purely optical point of view, the BJP must make a spectacle of the letter addressed to the Prime Minister by the 12 opposition parties, affirming how the 2024 coalition has freed itself from all responsibility.

In the end, it’s a gamble. No leader anywhere in human history has led a vaccination program that aims to reach a billion people in one year, and only in the second year of the pandemic. A decentralized process ensures the division of responsibilities, and both success and failure, but in a centralized process, the responsibility rests with a leader.

For Modi, it’s the Everest crisis to conquer, and if there is a leader who can complete the ascent, it is him.

It’s a lot of tinkering, a lot of politics, a lot of bickering, but a lot of things are right, but will the center bite the bullet?