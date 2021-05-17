Prime Minister Imran Khan orders state-level protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday





Prime Minister’s aides advised him to organize state-level protests in solidarity with Palestine. The government’s economic team briefs spokespersons on the country’s economic outlook. PM says he does not there will be no compromise on the rule of law and accountability.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered officials to prepare for state-level protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday, sources told Geo News.

The Prime Minister issued the orders at a meeting he chaired of government spokespersons. The PM’s aides had advised him to organize such a demonstration on Friday.

Pakistan Economic Outlook Briefing

In addition to the situation in Palestine, sources said that the government’s economic team briefed spokespersons on the country’s economic outlook.

Officials told spokespersons that Pakistan’s economic indicators were positive despite the coronavirus pandemic. They were told that the country’s exports and remittances were steadily increasing.

Read more: The only PTI party to fight corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on the 25th day of the founding

Officials said inflation was a global problem, but added that the rate of inflation was lower than other countries. They added that the price of petroleum products is the lowest in Pakistan among countries in the region.

The country’s economy is [going] in the right direction. The economy is improving thanks to the measures taken by the government, the premier said.

The prime minister told spokespersons that the country’s exports grew 13.50 percent and the current account was in surplus for the past 10 months.

Sources said the prime minister also told spokespersons that the country’s IT exports rose 44% and cement sales also rose 40%.

Read more: Indifferent attitude towards expatriates ‘unforgivable’, PM tells ambassadors

The Prime Minister assured the spokespersons that his government was trying to help the people as much as possible.

The sources said the prime minister tasked spokespersons to talk about the government’s economic performance.

Shahbaz Sharif contempt of court motion

The meeting was also informed of the contempt of court petition filed by Shahbaz Sharif against listing his name on the Exit Checklist (ECL) despite the order of the Lahore High Court.

According to the sources, the prime minister pointed out that the old name of the Punjab CMs had been added to the ECL because there were corruption cases against him.

I have no personal hostility but those who plundered national wealth cannot be released, Prime Minister Imran said, sources said. He added that there will be no compromise on the rule of law and accountability.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos