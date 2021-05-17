Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers cite Trump communication to challenge search warrant





Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for US President Donald Trump, speaks about the results of the 2020 US presidential election at a press conference in Washington on November 19, 2020.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani cited communications he allegedly had with then-President Donald Trump in a letter to a judge attacking the legitimacy of a 2019 federal search warrant for an iCloud account belonging to the former mayor of New York.

The search, which until recently was unknown to Giuliani, took place two years before the late April search of his Manhattan apartment and office as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation into Giuliani’s transactions in Ukraine. .

In 2019, Giuliani and other Trump allies had sought damaging information about current President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, whose trade relations in Ukraine had come under scrutiny.

These efforts to dig up the dirt on the Bidens became a central part of Trump’s first impeachment process. Trump was impeached in the House and acquitted in the Senate.

Lawyers for Giuliani argue that there are serious questions about the legitimacy of the iCloud mandate and whether federal prosecutors should review the documents seized due to the risk of breach of attorney-client privilege attached to both Giuliani and Trump.

Giuliani has been Trump’s personal lawyer.

“In this case, federal prosecutors have taken the unprecedented step of secretly seizing the data and files of the former President of the United States’ personal attorney,” attorneys Robert Costello and Arthur Aidala wrote, at the Judge J. Paul of the Manhattan Federal Court. Oetken in their letter sent last week.

“Before the execution of the warrants in question [executed] prosecutors obtained the entire iCloud from Giuliani, who certainly had communications with and on behalf of the incumbent president, containing material relating to the impending indictment, the welfare of the country and to national security, ”the lawyers wrote in the letter, which was unsealed on Monday.

The lawyers have asked Oetken to unseal the iCloud 2019 warrant so that it can examine the legitimacy of the affidavits allegedly filed in a request to a judge for permission from prosecutors to seize Giuliani’s data while ‘he worked for Trump.

“Another reason why Giuliani should have the right to consider the government’s request is the possibility that information seized in secret and kept secret from Giuliani for a year and a half was disclosed to the House Indictment Committee. “, indicates the letter.

Lawyers told Oetken they wanted him to decide first whether prosecutors’ conduct towards Giuliani was legal before he considered appointing a so-called special master to review documents seized in his. office and home. The special captain would determine what information entered in the recent raid is privileged and what can be turned over to federal investigators.

“The validity of the 2019 secret warrant and the handling of information obtained by the prosecutor are serious issues that must be resolved before further damage is done,” the lawyers wrote.

“In addition, the fruits of this 2019 search were certainly used in part to secure the largely duplicative 2021 search warrant and subsequent seizures,” the letter said. “It is for these reasons that it is premature to consider a special master’s degree before these critical issues are resolved.”

FBI agents seized electronic devices from Giuliani’s home and office during the April 28 searches.

Lawyers for Giuliani said in their letter that they were “ seriously concerned about the broad and sweeping nature of the searches carried out at a lawyer’s home and office, as well as the covert search and review of the iCloud account of the same lawyer in 2019, then failure. to give notice to Giuliani and his clients and not to divulge information about this research for 18 months. “

CNBC Policy

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The lawyers also wrote that “during this period the government unilaterally reviewed all information, privileged and not, and made totally uninformed decisions on privilege (without any input from clients or their lawyers).”

“It was at a time when the president was under investigation by this same office and the Ministry of Justice of which they are an integral part,” the letter said.

In a separate letter, a lawyer for Republican lawyer Victoria Toensing asked the judge to order the government to return the documents confiscated from him during “secret” and “overt” searches.

Like Giuliani’s letter, Toensing’s letter argued that she should be allowed to verify whether the documents seized are covered by solicitor-client privilege protections.

NBC News reported that FBI agents executed a search warrant on Toensing’s Washington-area home on April 28, the same day they attacked Giuliani’s properties.

Toensing’s letter specifies that electronic data had also been entered on his Google and iCloud accounts as part of “Covert Warrants” in 2019.

Toensing’s attorney, Michael Bowe, is asking the judge to order the government to return his iPhone 7 along with his Google and iCloud data, then give him time to process the data and determine which items are privileged before the government does not review them.

“Whatever its motivation, this exercise of government flies in the face of the Sixth Amendment and the most sacred solicitor-client privilege,” Bowe wrote. “Basically, this constitutionally intrusive exercise attempts to normalize a process which, according to all relevant case law, should not be, and in fact is not, normal.

Giuliani is under investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. He headed this office of federal prosecutors before becoming mayor in 1993.

This is the latest news. Check back for updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos