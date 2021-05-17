Politics
Chinese ruling party cancels Maoist rallies on Cultural Revolution anniversary – Radio Free Asia
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) canceled a conference of prominent Maoist ideologues ahead of its 100th centenary, suggesting that CPC leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to allow the faction to increase its power base in a possible challenge to its “central” management.
While many commentators have noted an apparent shift towards political practices and ideological tropes that echo the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976) under the fire of Supreme Leader Mao Zedong in recent years, it appears that Xi is unwilling. to leave the real Maoists under his rule.
A conference titled “Commemorating the 55th Anniversary of the Proletarian Cultural Revolution” was scheduled for Sunday, marking the May 16 directive that launched a decade of street fights, violent “struggle sessions” and arbitrary denunciation in Kangaroo courts on Mao’s China.
However, it was suddenly canceled on short notice and with little explanation, according to Chinese researcher Li Gang.
“The activities that had been planned by the Maoist left to commemorate the Cultural Revolution have been stopped,” Li told RFA. “Judging by various indicators, it is likely that the CCP ordered this.”
Maoist and leftist sites and groups like Hongzhan, Practical Communism, Utopia, Mao Zedong Thought Banner, Mao Zedong Research Institute, protagonist The Red Song Society had all said they would take part in the canceled conference.
But sources said that Zhang Zhang, one of the organizers, was contacted by police on Saturday and asked them to cancel it.
Bring people together
Zhang told pro-China Hong Kong Daily Singtao Sunday that all offline meetings had been canceled because it was “inconvenient” to take place due to low attendance.
When asked if he had been ordered to cancel, he replied to the newspaper: “Anyway, it’s canceled, so what does it matter?”
Beijing-based political journalist Gao Yu said via Twitter that a broader crackdown was underway against any face-to-face meeting related to the Cultural Revolution.
“They rounded up and prevented people from attending a dozen different meetings and dinners,” Gao wrote.
According to Li Gang, the Cultural Revolution is still contested political ground, with the party under Xi having recently changed the official description of the era to downplay Mao’s responsibility for the bloodshed and social chaos.
“Does this annulment mean that the authorities have changed course and stopped trying to overturn the official verdict on the Cultural Revolution?” Li said. “I don’t think so.”
“In fact, everything [Xi’s administration] has done in recent years imitated what happened in the Cultural Revolution, “he said.” The rulers are actually bringing us back and taking the same old road again. “
Conflict between factions
The cancellation came after photos of a 30th anniversary celebration marking the death of Mao’s wife and Gang of Four leader Jiang Qing, featuring a young woman in red apparently representing Jiang.
The Chinese Maoist left straddles the established party and unofficial activism, and, as such, is not a fully controllable amount.
Leftists, including dozens of young labor activists who tried to form an independent union at the Jasic Technology factory in Shenzhen in 2018, have been detained, placed under house arrest and silenced under the “maintenance regime.” of stability ”of the CCP.
A media worker surnamed Tang said that the CCP actually had a lot to gain from allowing a number of factional conflicts, however.
“They are in fact inciting the struggle between the so-called left and right factions, and adding fuel to the flames,” Tang said. “In fact, they allow history to repeat itself.”
“They allow [this struggle] to do their dirty work for them, the work of those in power, in order to terrorize the population into being silent, ”he said.
The Hongzhan.org website was inaccessible from the UK on Monday, returning the message “This website is temporarily unavailable for failing to file a request in accordance with relevant Department of Industry and Information Technology laws . “
Reported by Qiao Long and Man Hoi Yan for the Mandarin and Cantonese services of FRG. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]