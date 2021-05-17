Chinese ruling party cancels Maoist rallies on Cultural Revolution anniversary – Radio Free Asia

The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) canceled a conference of prominent Maoist ideologues ahead of its 100th centenary, suggesting that CPC leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to allow the faction to increase its power base in a possible challenge to its “central” management.

While many commentators have noted an apparent shift towards political practices and ideological tropes that echo the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976) under the fire of Supreme Leader Mao Zedong in recent years, it appears that Xi is unwilling. to leave the real Maoists under his rule.

A conference titled “Commemorating the 55th Anniversary of the Proletarian Cultural Revolution” was scheduled for Sunday, marking the May 16 directive that launched a decade of street fights, violent “struggle sessions” and arbitrary denunciation in Kangaroo courts on Mao’s China.

However, it was suddenly canceled on short notice and with little explanation, according to Chinese researcher Li Gang.

“The activities that had been planned by the Maoist left to commemorate the Cultural Revolution have been stopped,” Li told RFA. “Judging by various indicators, it is likely that the CCP ordered this.”

Maoist and leftist sites and groups like Hongzhan, Practical Communism, Utopia, Mao Zedong Thought Banner, Mao Zedong Research Institute, protagonist The Red Song Society had all said they would take part in the canceled conference.

But sources said that Zhang Zhang, one of the organizers, was contacted by police on Saturday and asked them to cancel it.

Bring people together

Zhang told pro-China Hong Kong Daily Singtao Sunday that all offline meetings had been canceled because it was “inconvenient” to take place due to low attendance.

When asked if he had been ordered to cancel, he replied to the newspaper: “Anyway, it’s canceled, so what does it matter?”

Beijing-based political journalist Gao Yu said via Twitter that a broader crackdown was underway against any face-to-face meeting related to the Cultural Revolution.

“They rounded up and prevented people from attending a dozen different meetings and dinners,” Gao wrote.

According to Li Gang, the Cultural Revolution is still contested political ground, with the party under Xi having recently changed the official description of the era to downplay Mao’s responsibility for the bloodshed and social chaos.

“Does this annulment mean that the authorities have changed course and stopped trying to overturn the official verdict on the Cultural Revolution?” Li said. “I don’t think so.”

“In fact, everything [Xi’s administration] has done in recent years imitated what happened in the Cultural Revolution, “he said.” The rulers are actually bringing us back and taking the same old road again. “

Conflict between factions

The cancellation came after photos of a 30th anniversary celebration marking the death of Mao’s wife and Gang of Four leader Jiang Qing, featuring a young woman in red apparently representing Jiang.

The Chinese Maoist left straddles the established party and unofficial activism, and, as such, is not a fully controllable amount.

Leftists, including dozens of young labor activists who tried to form an independent union at the Jasic Technology factory in Shenzhen in 2018, have been detained, placed under house arrest and silenced under the “maintenance regime.” of stability ”of the CCP.

A media worker surnamed Tang said that the CCP actually had a lot to gain from allowing a number of factional conflicts, however.

“They are in fact inciting the struggle between the so-called left and right factions, and adding fuel to the flames,” Tang said. “In fact, they allow history to repeat itself.”

“They allow [this struggle] to do their dirty work for them, the work of those in power, in order to terrorize the population into being silent, ”he said.

The Hongzhan.org website was inaccessible from the UK on Monday, returning the message “This website is temporarily unavailable for failing to file a request in accordance with relevant Department of Industry and Information Technology laws . “

Reported by Qiao Long and Man Hoi Yan for the Mandarin and Cantonese services of FRG. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.