Ted Cruz urges Joe Biden to fix ‘road-sized holes’ in levees left by Donald Trump border wall contractors





President Joe Biden’s decision to halt construction of the border wall may have created a contractual loophole that allowed construction workers to leave gaping holes in a Rio Grande Valley dike system, official says of Texas County.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last month announced plans to address damage to the flood barrier system, which DHS says provides flood protection to residents of Hidalgo County, in low altitude. DHS attributed the damage to construction work undertaken under the administration of former President Donald Trump, which DHS said “made big holes” in the dikes.

Hidalgo County Public Affairs Director Carlos Sanchez told Newsweek that local officials were first made aware of “major violations” in the past month. He said the spaces between the dikes were significant.

“They weren’t little holes,” Sanchez said. “They were road-sized breaches – and there were at least four.”

A border wall, which acts as a levee with a fence on top, is pictured March 27, 2018 in the Rio Grande Valley area near McAllen, Texas. LOREN ELLIOTT / AFP via Getty Images

According to Sanchez, contractors in the area are working under an emergency clause that states that if a levee is breached, there must be a plan to repair the breach within 48 hours.

“But there was this technicality that emerged,” Sanchez said. “When Biden ordered construction to stop, virtually all of the contractors sent their workers home. There was no construction going on.”

Sanchez said local officials were working to piece together the timing of exactly when the dikes were crossed and said there were “still a lot of unanswered questions.”

“Construction work took place under the previous administration and the breaches would probably have been dug by then,” he told Newsweek. “Where the problem arose was when the contractors left the area under the Biden administration. Technically, they argued that they no longer had to fulfill the terms of the contract, which stated that you must close this violation within 48 hours. “

As Hidalgo County began to explore local solutions for damaged levees, their concerns quickly gained the attention of local media, as well as state and federal officials.

On April 21, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas sent a letter to Biden calling on his administration to “immediately begin” construction to repair the dikes.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, holds a press conference to voice his opposition to the addition of justices to the United States Supreme Court in front of the Court building on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cruz urged Joe Biden to repair the damage caused to the dikes of the Rio Grande River by the construction crews of the border wall of Donald Trump. Somodevilla chip / Getty Images

“Your decision to stop construction of the dike wall when you halted construction of the border wall left hundreds of thousands of residents vulnerable in the Rio Grande Valley,” says Cruz’s letter.

Referring to the approach of hurricane season, Cruz wrote that repairing the dikes was “a matter of urgent public safety”.

Republican Senator John Cornyn, also from Texas, sent a similar letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas days earlier.

On April 30, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez released a statement on Twitter saying the federal government “doesn’t seem to have the same sense of urgency as I do” over the damaged dikes. After DHS announced plans to make the repairs later today, Cortez released a second statement celebrating the “good news.”

Last week, Brig. General Christopher Beck of the US Army Corps of Engineers told Newsweek that the DHS green light in late April to move forward with repairs allowed workers to assemble quickly. Large gaps in the dykes are expected to be repaired within six weeks, Beck said, although more of the dike system that was partially dug during the construction of the border wall – which Beck says is about 13 miles long – will take six to nine months. to fix.

In the meantime, Beck told Newsweek there were contingency plans in place to protect neighboring areas from flooding.

“We continue, through these emergency flood protection plans, to assess against threats and risks to ensure that we understand these high risk areas in all cases – and if work is not yet done. completed, to mitigate them appropriately, “Beck says.

Building the border wall became a main campaign promise for Trump ahead of his victory in the 2016 presidential election. Two weeks before Trump stepped down, former acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf announced that 450 kilometers of the wall had been built.

The border wall remains a partisan issue, with supporters claiming it acts as a deterrent for people who might try to illegally cross the US-Mexico border. Opponents say this poses threats to the environment and wildlife and does not guarantee that migrants will not try to enter the United States by digging tunnels or climbing over the wall.

Part of the US-Mexico border wall remains unfinished on April 14, 2021 near La Joya, Texas. President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall by executive order when he took office in January 2021. John Moore / Getty Images

On his first day in office, Biden announced he was halting construction of the wall, with exceptions in place when funding was specifically allocated to the wall by Congress and for “urgent measures needed to avoid immediate physical dangers. “.

Prior to Trump, Sanchez said Hidalgo County officials worked with the administration of former President George W. Bush on its wall-building efforts, with the goal of using the wall to fortify barrier systems. anti-flooding systems.

“There is a long history of worry and effort to maintain this dike system,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez told Newsweek that Cortez recently went on a flyover visit to see the damaged dikes and was “pleasantly surprised” to see two work crews begin construction to fill in the gaps. Although he said there had been “puzzling moments” for local officials during what he initially said appeared to be a lack of urgency regarding needed repairs, work is now moving quickly.

As hurricane season quickly approaches, correcting large discrepancies is a major concern for residents of Hidalgo County, Sanchez said. Even so, any vulnerability of the dike system could trigger flooding in the area.

An iA courier crosses the Rio Grande back to Mexico after delivering asylum seekers from the Texan side of the river, as seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter near the US-Mexico border on March 23, 2021 in McAllen, Texas. John Moore / Getty Images

“If the dike system is weakened, the potential for the dike itself to collapse or be breached by flood water is very real. And I think that’s the main concern,” Sanchez said.

Last July, Hidalgo County faced heavy rains, high winds and flooding as a result of Hurricane Hanna. Although the hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, the first named storm of 2020 formed in mid-May, and Sanchez noted that the season appears to be getting longer every year.

“The county, and all the way east to the Gulf of Mexico, is an extremely low area,” Sanchez said. “It doesn’t take much for these areas to be flooded.”

In addition to the extreme weather events that could occur in Hidalgo County, Sanchez said local officials were also concerned that storms in Mexico could cause the Rio Grande River to overflow, causing flooding on the north side of the border.

“There are a variety of ways for flooding to hit this region, but the ultimate impact is massive flooding,” Sanchez said.

