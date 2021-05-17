Edited tweet shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanking Prime Minister Modi and RSS





To social networks Publish is widely shared online, claiming that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS and all Indians for supporting Israel in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Let’s check the facts in the message. The archived version of the message can be viewed here. Claim: Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Prime Minister Modi, RSS and all Indians in a social media post. Made: When we searched Benjamin Netanyahu’s Twitter timeline, there was no post thanking Prime Minister Modi, RSS or the Indians amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine. The only post that thanked 25 countries for their support of Israel and their right to self-defense against terrorist attacks was found on its Twitter timeline. It has the same time and date as mentioned in the post but does not mention India. Therefore, the claim made in the message is FALSE. We crossed the Twitter timeline from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking for the claim made in the post that he thanked all Indians, Prime Minister Modi and the RSS, but we could not find any articles on this. However, there was a message thanking 25 countries around the world for steadfastly supporting Israel and upholding our right to self-defense. against terrorist attacks with the same exact time (3:47 a.m.) and the same date (May 16, 2021) as those mentioned in the article. Thank you for resolutely supporting and upholding our right to self-defense against terrorist attacks. – Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 15, 2021 While continuing your Google search to find out whether Benjamin Netanyahu really thanked Indians, Prime Minister Modi, and RSS, we came across a few news articles that can be seen here and here. The articles report that Netanyahu thanked 25 nations for supporting Israel in the current conflict, but India was not one of them. India has opposed Israeli settlements in Palestine, supports maintaining the status quo, the report says. As for India’s official position in the ongoing conflict, it has been more neutral. Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador, TS Tirumurti had tweeted saying he told the UNSC meeting on Tuesday that India was Deeply concerned about clashes and violence in Haram Al Sharif / Temple Mount and also concerned about the evictions in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods. He called on both sides to avoid changing the status quo on the ground and noted that Jerusalem is also home to an Indian hospice, Al Zawiyya Al Hindiyya. He then condemned the rocket fire from Gaza and urged restraint from all parties calling on them to adhere to UNSCR 2334 (which, voted 14-0 in 2016, noting that the settlement activities of Israel in the Palestinian territories constituted a flagrant violation of international law.). India remains committed to the two-state solution, Ambassador Tirumurti said. To sum up, the edited tweet is shared as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanking Prime Minister Modi and RSS amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.







