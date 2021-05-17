Mayor of Kediri urges to maintain commitment to move the economy and exercise discipline

Kediri (beritajatim.com) – The mayor of Kediri, Abdullah Abu Bakar, as well as the Forkopimda of the city of Kediri followed the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo by videoconference, Monday (5/17/2021) at the Joyoboyo room, hotel of Kediri town. President Joko Widodo gave two directions, namely regarding the peak of Covid-19 after the Eid holiday and regarding the economy.

President Joko Widodo stressed that all regional leaders should be aware of the potential spike in Covid-19 cases after the Eid holiday. Based on the data, there are still around 1.5 million people returning home despite the ban on returning to their homes. Previously, 33% of people were expected to want to go home for Eid.

However, after the government enacted a no-go policy, people who wanted to go home fell to 11%. Then, after the ban on returning home was socialized, it fell to 7% and after being tightened it fell to 1.1%. Currently, neighboring countries such as Malaysia and Singapore are imposing lockdowns due to an increase in the number of cases.

We hope that active cases will not be as large as last year because currently there has been a decrease in active cases from the peak of February 5 with around 176,000 active cases. But now it has fallen to 90,800, a drop of about 48%. This is what we have to continue to maintain and there has to be consistency, he said.

In addition, President Joko Widodo added that all regional officials should step up testing, tracing and processing. Especially when you look at them from weekly case data, several provinces have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases. The development of weekly cases in Sumatra should be monitored. But everything still has to be careful. For the bed occupancy rate (BOR), our target must be less than 50% and currently the national BOR is 29%. If the drug is not enough, ask the Ministry of Health. If the vaccine still has the ability to be injected, especially for the elderly, do so immediately, he added.

Regarding economic issues, President Joko Widodo said that in the first quarter of 2021, economic growth was -0.74%. In the second quarter of 2021, it is expected to be above 7%. However, to get the economy moving, we still need to strengthen health protocols.

All governors, regents and mayors have the same contribution to economic growth. During the period of Eid Al-Fitr, there was a circulation of 154.5 trillion currencies, compared to the period of Eid al-Fitr in 2020, there was an increase of 41.5%. It is positive and contains optimism. But always be careful with the increase in Covid. We have to work hard and be optimistic so that our target can be reached in the second quarter. But beware, the Covid case must be resolved. The two must be able to go hand in hand. What I am saying can become a database and we must be excited to overcome the economy and the Covid-19 problem, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kediri Mayor Abdullah Abu Bakar said he would follow through on President Joko Widodo’s instructions by systematically applying the rules that had been adopted to continue to crack down on the spread of Covid-19 in the town of Kediri. The strengthening of PPKM Mikro will also continue. I always remind the task force that the rules we have established must apply consistently. The implementation must also be consistent, he said.

For the economy, the mayor of Kediri explained that he has always discussed with the Forkopimda of the city of Kediri so that the economy continues to function. However, the functioning of the economy of the town of Kediri must be able to go hand in hand with the strengthening of health protocols. There must be a strong commitment on our part to be disciplined in implementing health protocols and keeping the economy running, he explained. [nm/but]