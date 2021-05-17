UAE Foreign Minister discusses Palestine and Israel with US Secretary of State Blinken

Politics
ANKARA: Turkish opposition figures are gaining traction among voters ahead of the country’s critical 2023 presidential elections and are likely to pose a major threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party, recent polls show.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, who run two opposition-controlled municipalities in Turkey’s largest cities, had previously challenged Erdogan and his party in local elections in March 2019.
And recent meetings between opposition leaders have hinted at efforts to develop a common candidate figure capable of appealing to broader segments of Turkish society.
The latest survey from Istanbul Economics, a leading research firm, showed Yavas and Imamoglu now outperform Erdogan in the polls.
The results show that 52.5% of voters prefer Yavas versus 38.1% Erdogans when asked who they would vote for if a presidential election were held today.
Likewise, 51.4% of voters would choose Imamoglu against 39.9% Erdogans in a presidential election. They would also prefer Meral Aksener, president of the center-right IYI party, with 45.4%, against 39.1% of Erdogans.
The survey, titled The Turkey Report, was conducted in 12 cities with 1506 respondents. The polling company recently revealed that popular support for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its nationalist partner MHP has fallen to 45%, with opposition falling to 55%.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also undermined confidence in the government, due to perceived failures in handling the outbreak in Turkey.
Erdogan recently apologized to Turks who had to face financial hardship due to the restrictions of the pandemic and the economic downturn that followed.
Istanbul Sabanci University political scientist Dr Berk Esen said there are several reasons for the Erdogans’ decline in popularity in recent months.
The pandemic has exacerbated the economic slowdown that had already hit the urban poor severely, many of whom are loyal to the ruling party, he told Arab News.
Many voters believe the Erdogan administration has mismanaged the pandemic, both medically and economically, Esen said.
Although Turkey has been spared the catastrophe seen in other right-wing populist cases like Brazil and India, the number of cases is still too high and vaccination efforts have not gone smoothly. Turkey has only successfully vaccinated 13% of its population and has found it difficult to acquire more vaccines from multiple sources, he added.
The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey reached 25 million on Monday, however, overdependence on Chinas Sinovac jab and shipping delays deemed politically motivated have put the country in a dangerous position in the middle skyrocketing infection rates.
The pandemic has also threatened the livelihoods of disadvantaged people in the country, with family suicides and bankruptcies of small business owners becoming more common. Many people, including AKP voters, are starting to feel left out, Esen said.
Government pandemic precautions are seen by many as insufficient, scientifically not at all useful, poorly planned and selectively applied. Such restrictions hurt local businesses and create unemployment across the country, he added.
In the first quarter of 2021, around 29,000 merchants closed their businesses, an increase of 11% from the same period in 2020.
Large pro-government rallies and other large-scale events such as mass protests have also sparked public outcry in the country. Many Turks have accused the government of double standards regarding pandemic measures, including social distancing rules.
Esen said that despite rising poverty and unemployment figures, the government has offered only limited social assistance to the poor, distributing less than most other OECD member countries.
There is a growing feeling among voters that the AKP treats its own members favorably through cronyism, sweeping bribery schemes and shady business deals, he added.
In this context, the opposition mayors of large metropolitan areas like Istanbul and Ankara have seen their popularity increase due to the increased dependence of the urban poor on social assistance and the provision of public services to low-income neighborhoods, Esen said.
Another survey by research firm Turkeys Gezici found that 51% of those polled would vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, compared to 49% for Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election. in Turkey.
