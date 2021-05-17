Zulfi Bukhari resigns as assistant prime minister amid allegations in ring road scam – Pakistan





Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has resigned over allegations against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scam, he said on Monday. .

In a series of tweets, Bukhari said he was stepping down until his name was cleared from “any heinous media allegations and lies” about the case.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that “if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in an investigation, they should cease to hold public office until their name has been deleted.”

“Due to the allegations of the ongoing Ring Road investigation, I want to set an example by stepping down until my name is cleared of all the media’s heinous allegations and lies,” he said. he writes.

The Prime Minister’s assistant reiterated that he had “nothing to do” with the ring road or any other real estate project in progress. “This time the investigation must be carried out by competent personnel, I approve of a judicial investigation,” he said.

“I am here to stay in Pakistan and stay united with the Prime Minister and his vision,” Bukhari said. “I sacrificed my life abroad to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any investigation.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran ordered a full investigation into the RRR project scam, after which the government of Punjab decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Bureau of responsibility (NAB) for a thorough investigation.

The decisions were made in the form of two investigative reports, one by the Commissioner of Rawalpindi and the other by the Deputy Commissioner landed at the Prime Minister’s office, with the second report hinting that the project had been realigned with the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar and his financial adviser, Dr Salman Shah.

However, the PML-N demanded action against the relevant authorities for the approval of the ring road realignment, claiming that neither Chief Minister Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran nor “direct beneficiaries” such as cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Bukhari should not be exempt.

PML-N deputy general secretary Attaullah Tarar had alleged that Bukhari and Khan received huge financial benefits from the ring road project because their lands were close to the project.

It was alleged that the length of the road was increased to make way for housing companies frequented by some local politicians and that the original ring road map was changed and new roads added to it.

However, some sources said there were no changes to the project because the Punjab Private Public Authority under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Buzdar approved the alignment.

On the other hand, another district administration official said that some changes have been made to the original route approved by the government of Punjab. He said a 100-year-old banyan tree in Rawat was used to justify the bypass of the ring road, which was followed by saving a plot of elected public officials from the road.

