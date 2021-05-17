Yashwant Sinha tweets 10-second clip exposing PM Modi





Trinamool (TMC) Congressman Yashwant Sinha on Sunday shared a video of a speech by Indian officials to the United Nations (UN), joining the backlash against Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vaccine diplomacy myopia as states run out of stock amid the country’s brutal second wave of Covid-19. The former Union minister shared the 10-second clip of an Indian representative in May, saying the country at the time exported more vaccines to 70 other countries than it used for its own population. The government has since halted exports, with cases increasing at an alarming rate. A 10 second video that EXPOSES MODI. Representative of the Indies to the @A informed the UN that India has sent more vaccines abroad than it has vaccinated its own population. Modi is now a true world leader. Indians can go to hell. pic.twitter.com/tTF8q60HT5 Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 16, 2021 Sinha joined the ranks of several other leaders who took a defiant stance against the Modi government after the Union-controlled Delhi police arrested at least 25 people in the nation’s capital for posters criticizing the government, wondering why the Prime Minister sent vaccines to our children. abroad. Sinhas TMC MP Mahua Mitra and Congressman Rahul Gandhi also sent out scathing tweets opposing the development. Stop me too. pic.twitter.com/eZWp2NYysZ Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021 Questions for @DelhiPolice : How is commissioning a poster that asks a valid question a crime?

How does this constitute a crime?

How to ask a question against the PM?

And even if it does, then what? #StandUpDontCrawl Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 16, 2021 The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came out and said they were behind the posters criticizing the government and called on the Delhi police to arrest the party’s deputies instead of their workers. Today, as people wonder why crores of vaccine have been exported to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Iraq, Modijis Delhi police are filing FIRs and putting our workers in jail, said AAP chief Durgesh Pathak at a press conference on Sunday. He added that Delhi police and BJP cannot arrest people for asking questions in a democracy. Many of the city’s vaccination centers, run by the Delhi government, had to stop their trips last week after running out of shots. The vaccine crisis facing the city has prompted key members of the ruling AAP party to lash out at the Modi government, claiming it has sent millions of doses overseas in the service of managing the ‘picture.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos