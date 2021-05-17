Overcoming the pandemic, Aceh Forkopimda follows Pascalebaran’s briefing from President Joko Widodo





BANDA ACEH – Representation of the Governor, Regional Secretary (Sekda) Aceh, Taqwallah, as well as elements of the Aceh Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) following a briefing on the management of the post-Eid Covid-19 pandemic of President Joko Widodo. – Representation of the Governor, Regional Secretary (Sekda) Aceh, Taqwallah, as well as elements of the Aceh Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) following a briefing on the management of the post-Eid Covid-19 pandemic of President Joko Widodo. The briefing took place almost on Monday (5/17/2021). A number of Forkopimda ranks who attended the meeting were Aceh Police Chief, Inspector General Pol Wahyu Widada, Pangdam Iskandar Muda, TNI Major General Achmad Marzuki, Kajati Aceh, Muhammad Yusuf and a number of heads of SKPA. Meanwhile, all ministers, governors and regents / mayors as well as the ranks of Forkopimda across Indonesia attended the presidential meeting. In his briefing, President Joko Widodo reminded all regional leaders to be aware of the potential for a peak in Covid-19 cases after Eid. He said that from May 6 to 17, 2021, around 1.5 million people had returned home. According to the president, that number has decreased from before the no-return policy. Where before the policy was put in place, the number of people who wanted to return home reached 33 percent or 89.1 million people. “After the release of the no-go home policy, people who wanted to go home fell to 11 percent. After socialization, they fell to 7 percent,” Jokowi said. Jokowi wants active cases not to increase after the holidays. He said the cases currently active nationwide declined after the peak of cases in February 2021. Read also the governor of Aceh reminds four border areas to tighten exams Therefore, on this occasion, the President reminded Aceh and 14 other provinces to watch out for the increase in Covid-19 cases. Indeed, a number of provinces have continued to experience an increase in cases in recent weeks. “15 provinces have seen an increase, it’s cautious,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also highlighted the level of filling of hospital beds with Covid-19 patients. He said the hospital bed occupancy rate was a benchmark for the level of danger of Covid-19 in an area. “Nationally, the ratio of hospital beds is in a good position, which is 29 percent. But there are some provinces above 29 percent and above 50 percent. please, governors and regents, mayors, know these figures, “said the president.

