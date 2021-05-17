Governments and nations race semiconductors to keep industries from shutting down





Governments around the world are rushing to pump billions of dollars into semiconductors over the next few years as part of an effort to support supply chains and become more self-reliant. Semiconductors, tiny silicon chips, highly sought after by smartphone makers and electric vehicle manufacturers, are the lifeblood of today’s economy. Currently, industries are facing a crisis of shortage of this essential element which is expected to last until 2022 and possibly 2023. This has created ripple effects at all levels, with several companies revising their plans and profits. KPMG, in its latest analysis, pointed out that US-based electronics manufacturers could face production issues due to an impact on the production of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. And a US-based automaker giant has also reversed changes at two auto factories, taking more than $ 1 billion in profits this year. As such, countries and businesses are trying their luck with chips. Semiconductor consumption in India is increasing at the rate of 15% behind the country’s booming electronics manufacturing industry. Electronics production, which stood at around USD 70 billion in 2018-2019, is expected to grow at a rate of 30% per year through 2025. This projected growth further amplifies the potential of domestic semiconductor markets, both sourcing and global, its footprint has long been negligible. South Korea is the latest country to announce a colossal investment in the industry. It will invest $ 452 billion that will be invested in chips by 2030, the bulk of which will come from private companies in the country. Abishur Prakash, a geogolitics specialist from the Center for Innovating the Future, said CNBC that it is a war effort by South Korea to build future security and independence. By building massive chip capabilities, South Korea will have the power to decide its own course, instead of being forced in a specific direction, he said. It’s also about not depending on China or Taiwan. By investing hundreds of billions of dollars, South Korea is ensuring that it is not tied to other countries for its critical technology needs. South Korea’s K-Semiconductor strategy will support the industry by providing tax breaks, financing and infrastructure. Glenn ODonnell, vice president and chief research officer at analyst firm Forrester, said CNBC that South Korea has a huge lead in memory chips with a 65% share, thanks in large part to Samsung. He pointed out that Asia as a whole dominates in manufacturing, with 79% of all global chips produced on the continent in 2019. Read also: Working long hours is a serious health hazard: WHO study The United States and China have also pledged to strengthen the manufacturing of their respective chips. US President Joe Biden has proposed a $ 50 billion plan, while China’s Xi Jinping has pledged to spend on high-tech industries. And the EU wants 20% of the world’s semiconductors to be made in Europe by 2030. In the ongoing battle for dominance in technology, all nations are fighting for this very important designation as the world’s key supplier, ODonnell said. South Korea, Japan, USA, Taiwan, EU and China all covet this gold medal on the Tech Olympics podium.

