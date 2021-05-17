Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi speaks to CM Uddhav to review situation, flights to Mumbai airport canceled until 6 p.m.





Updates from Cyclone Tauktae: Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai bringing heavy rain, strong gusts of over 75-85 km / h, wreaking havoc by uprooting trees, damaging houses, disrupting road traffic while creating a sense of alarm before His arrival. Currently, two deaths have been reported. These include young people from Navi Mumbai and another woman in a wall accident in Raigad. READ ALSO | Cyclone Tauktae: Viral video of structure falling on vehicles parked near Trident Hotel in Mumbai turns out to be fake The effects of the cyclone were felt shortly after midnight Sunday through Monday with many areas witnessing heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder in places, aggravated by strong winds, as Tauktae turned north from Sindhudurg- Ratnagiri to Raigad-Mumbai en route to the Gujarat coast. Here are 10 important updates / developments to know: PM talks to CM Uddhav: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday about the situation related to Cyclone Tauktae in the state, official sources said. The Prime Minister assured that the Center will provide all the necessary assistance to deal with the situation. He also met with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Goa CM Pramod Sawant with Lieutenant Governor Daman and Diu to discuss cyclone preparedness and response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday about the situation related to Cyclone Tauktae in the state, official sources said. The Prime Minister assured that the Center will provide all the necessary assistance to deal with the situation. IMD Updates: On Monday afternoon, IMD updated warnings for Mumbai with ‘extremely heavy rains’ with gusty winds that will increase to 120 km / h, in addition to gales in Raigad, Ratnagiri , Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar during the day. People were asked not to venture outside. The cyclone has now been classified as “Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm”.

On Monday afternoon, IMD updated warnings for Mumbai with ‘extremely heavy rains’ with gusty winds that will increase to 120 km / h, in addition to gales in Raigad, Ratnagiri , Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar during the day. Landing in Gujarat: The cyclone, hovering about 160 km off the coast of Mumbai this morning, is likely to make landfall on the south coast of Gujarat by midnight tonight, IMD’s latest alert said.

The cyclone, hovering about 160 km off the coast of Mumbai this morning, is likely to make landfall on the south coast of Gujarat by midnight tonight, IMD’s latest alert said. Bombay Airport: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which was closed for all operations from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., extended the closure until 4:00 p.m. The closure of Mumbai Airport operations was extended until 8:00 p.m. Earlier, 3 private airline flights were diverted to less turbulent locations.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which was closed for all operations from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., extended the closure until 4:00 p.m. The closure of Mumbai Airport operations was extended until 8:00 p.m. Earlier, 3 private airline flights were diverted to less turbulent locations. The Indian Navy to save 410 people: The Indian Navy has deployed 3 ships to rescue at least 410 people stranded on two barges off the coast of Mumbai. Ships are expected to reach the site by late afternoon, and other ships and aircraft are also set to go there for search and rescue in the area crushed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The Indian Navy has deployed 3 ships to rescue at least 410 people stranded on two barges off the coast of Mumbai. Ships are expected to reach the site by late afternoon, and other ships and aircraft are also set to go there for search and rescue in the area crushed by Cyclone Tauktae. More than 12,000 displaced people: Using precaution, state authorities have already displaced 12,420 people from vulnerable areas along the coast of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad.

Using precaution, state authorities have already displaced 12,420 people from vulnerable areas along the coast of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad. Heavy rains: As of midday Monday, the city had recorded 79.4mm of rain, while the suburb had notched 44.6mm, with southern Mumbai bearing the brunt of the downpour.

As of midday Monday, the city had recorded 79.4mm of rain, while the suburb had notched 44.6mm, with southern Mumbai bearing the brunt of the downpour. Damage so far: Several roads were littered as at least 30 large and small trees were uprooted in different parts of Mumbai and Thane, overnight, in addition to minor damage to several houses, the main metros of Malad, Kandivali, Dahisar, Andheri and Santacruz were flooded and closed. for traffic, while many low areas were waterlogged.

Several roads were littered as at least 30 large and small trees were uprooted in different parts of Mumbai and Thane, overnight, in addition to minor damage to several houses, the main metros of Malad, Kandivali, Dahisar, Andheri and Santacruz were flooded and closed. for traffic, while many low areas were waterlogged. Alert issued: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district is on red alert, the Office of Chief Ministers has informed.





Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district is on red alert, the Office of Chief Ministers has informed. Rains in Gujarat: Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely in a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in Saurashtra districts namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Botad and Diu; in the districts of the region of Gujarat namely Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, informed the IMD. (With contributions from the agency)

