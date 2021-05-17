US actor and director Franklin Livingston announces the shooting of ROOMATES (TM) Season 2





Franklin Livingston Announces Filming for ROOMATES (TM) Season 2

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – After the pandemic and lockdowns earlier this year, Franklin launched an online show about two roommates in New York and their struggles as they were looking for true love and sincere friendship. ROOMATES is a situational comedy that highlights the goofy, crazy actions of men and women in search of an authentic connection.

Franklin Livingston is a prolific American actor whose extensive training and experience led him to develop his own technique as an Oculus actor. Schools he attended include the Guildhall School of Music and Drama London, the Moscow Arts Theater School, the New York Film Academy, the Atlantic Acting School, and the Meisner Studio of the Tisch School of the Arts at the University of New York. Franklin also received training in filmmaking and filmmaking from New York and Yale universities.

Franklin is a comic book genius whose innovative creations and productions can be compared to Charlie Chaplain and Rowan Atkinson. Franklin funded his work out of his own pocket, believing he made a difference in the lives of his fellow human beings by making them laugh. Franklins’ content is unique, reflecting his background, distinct acting style, and direction.

Since the pandemic, social media audiences around the world have remained at an all time high. Most audiences want to enjoy free or low cost high quality content that takes the stress out of everyday life. The comedic genre is a staple for many looking to unwind after a long day at work. Franklins content is fresh and relatable, and many viewers enjoy watching the similarities between their own roommates and friends and people on the show.

Franklin will be directing Season 2. There are 5 new writers involved in the series. Their distinct experiences, tastes and writing styles will make the show unique, diverse and interesting to global audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Additionally, for this season Franklin, who is an American born in Pakistan, is collaborating with an Indian-American cinematographer, Imran Khan, whose versatile skills in filming, lighting and audio recording. will take the show to another level. Franklin believes that this collaboration of two people whose countries have been at war since 1947 shows that the inhabitants of these two countries can be in a harmonious and constructive relationship. What better way to show it than by making the world laugh with co-produced comedic content.

ROOMATES revolves around Franklin and his roommates and their interactions with strange and unexpected people. People who long to be heard and who find hope and healing through Franklin as he opens his door to them. The plots describe the experiences of people living in large cities, but reflect the fundamental joys and frustrations of human life that can be found all over the world.

For more information on Franklin Livingston, visit www.franklinlivingston.com, watch his featured interviews on Inspirery and Dotcom Magazine, or follow him on YouTube.

