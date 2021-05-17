Chinese Antitrust Regulators Now Examining Airline Companies

Text size





Chinese summons from tech industry giants for bad behavior continue, this time with transportation-related companies including rideshare leader Didi Chuxing and Food Courier.



Meituan



among the targets.

Friday’s decision is the latest in a series of meetings or inquiries in which regulators have called tech companies into government offices to warn them of violations ranging from monopoly practices to mistreating workers.

Several high-level public agencies headed by the Ministry of Transport have criticized Didi, Meituan (ticker: 3690: Hong Kong) and eight other transport-related companies for unfair prices, violations of drivers’ rights and monopolization of freight data , among other offenses.

The news was originally reported by China Transportation News, which is managed by the Ministry of Transportation.

Broadly speaking, this move appears to broaden governments’ campaign to lasso what they deem unruly corporate behavior. But in particular, it may bode ill for Meituan, who was part of a previous group targeted last month, and who was investigated soon after for alleged monopoly practices. Meituan said he was cooperating with this investigation.

The other eight companies summoned were ride-sharing companies Shouqi Yueche, Caocao Chuxing, Dida Chuxing and T3 Mobile Travel Services, the latter of which was founded by three of China’s largest automakers and is supported by



Alibaba Holding Group



(BABA.NYSE) and



Tencent



(700.Hong Kong); the mapping and navigation company AutoNavi, or Gaode, which was acquired by Alibaba in 2014 and has ventured into carpooling itself; on-demand freight carriers Huolala and Kuaigou; and Full Truck Alliance, which Bloomberg reported in February confidentially filed for an IPO in the United States that could fetch as much as $ 1 billion, but which the company has denied.

None of the companies responded Barrons requests for comments.

A previous group of companies convened last month focused more on payment and e-commerce platforms. On April 29, China’s central bank led a group of prominent government agencies to examine 13 major fintech companies to warn them about monopoly practices and poor corporate governance, the People’s Bank said. of China in an official statement following these meetings.

These companies included Tencent, which runs the ubiquitous payments and lifestyle app WeChat; ByteDance, which owns the popular TikTok video app; as well as the financial services of Meituan, Didi, search engine



Baidu



(START); e-commerce giant



JD.com



(JD) and travel booking platform



Trip.com Group



(TCOM), formerly known as Ctrip.

A few weeks later, the Chinese market regulator announced the imposition of fines on 12 of the companies.

Corporate sit-down vortex comes after President Xi Jinping late last year would have personally interrupted the IPO of Jack Mas Ant Group, which was to be the world’s largest public listing of all time, and regulators last month imposed a record-breaking $ 2.8 billion fine on Ants’ former parent company, Alibaba , for what officials have called an abuse of its dominant position in the market.

The Friday meetings focused on the heavy use of online telephony platforms, their non-transparent allocation mechanisms, arbitrary adjustment of pricing rules, the platforms’ monopoly on freight information. forms of on-demand transportation, malicious lowering of freight rates, arbitrary increases in dues, and alleged violation of the legitimate rights and interests of employees, wrote Xinhua, an official state media.

The meetings require each company to face its own problems, seriously fulfill the primary responsibility of its companies, and immediately proceed with the rectification, Xinhua said.

Wendy Ng, Senior Lecturer and Director of the Competition Law and Economics Network at Melbourne Law School, said Barrons: This new list of antitrust investigations focused on ridesharing and delivery is interesting because workers’ rights (such as their working conditions and wages) are also part of the story.

One development to watch is whether regulators are reviewing the data practices of digital platforms, especially since this is where competition law overlaps with other areas such as cybersecurity and privacy, and that the Chinese government also has a strong interest in gaining control over the massive amounts of data available to digital platforms, Ng said.

Didi recently began working with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, several news outlets reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is considering a valuation of up to $ 100 billion.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Meituan fell after Friday’s meetings were announced, but rebounded sharply on Monday, closing 4.2% higher.

Tanner Brown covers China for Barrons and MarketWatch.