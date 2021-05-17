Connect with us

Politics

Cameos from iconic EastEnders celebrities including Boris Johnson, Nick Grimshaw and Robbie Williams

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

By


EastEnders fans were divided recently with the news that football legend Harry Redknapp will be making an appearance on the soap opera.

The former Tottenham, QPR and West Ham boss has said he has long wanted to appear on the BBC One soap opera, a dream coming true this summer.

Harry was spotted on set a few weeks ago, and his EastEnders episode would air this summer with a nod to the Euros.

Jon Sen, executive producer of the soap opera, said: “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by asking none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp to visit Walford?



The West Ham football manager will make an appearance at EastEnders this summer.
(Image: BBC / PA wire)

While some fans questioned the appearance, many praised the thrilling addition.

EastEnders and other soaps have a long tradition of welcoming various celebrities to their world for a special appearance, from radio presenters to politicians.

Here are some of the best EastEnders celebrity cameos over the years.

Boris Johnson – Prime Minister



The Prime Minister visited Peggy on an episode of the show in 2009
(Image: BBC)

During his time as mayor of London, Boris Johnson made a small appearance on the east London-based show.

Boris played the role of himself in 2009 as part of the storyline where Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) ran for local office.

The scene started with Boss Peggy vowing to give Mr Johnson some piece of mind if she ever met him.

In classic TV timing, which is expected to pass the door soon after, but Boris himself, stopping for a pint when he suffered a flat tire on his bike.

The unexpected arrival saw Peggy break her promise and become mesmerized. “It is such an honor to have you here, Mr. Mayor,” she swooned. “Oh please call me Boris,” Mr Johnson replied.

When Peggy later mentioned his political interest, Mr Johnson replied: “If you have any ideas on how I could help Walford, here is my map.”

“I wouldn’t dream of telling the mayor of London what to do,” Peggy said with a laugh.

Nick Grimshaw – Radio 1 presenter



Nick has made appearances in some of the country’s most beloved soaps
(Image: Document)

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw appeared in EastEnders as part of a soap bombing challenge during his morning radio show in 2013.

The radio host could be seen at a Christmas party walking across the stage as the rest of the cast enjoyed the festivities.

Nicks soap appearances didn’t end here, but it did manage to find its way into scenes on a number of popular soaps.

Eagle-eyed viewers have reportedly spotted Nick in cameo roles on Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and even the Australian soap opera Home and Away.



For all the latest EastEnders gossip, spoilers, quizzes, and MyLondon nostalgia, just like our dedicated Facebook page.

We will bring you the latest soap novelties so you don’t miss a thing.

You can also Follow us on twitter.

Robbie Williams – Singer



Singer Robbie Williams once appeared in EastEnders
(Image: Getty Images)

Take That singer, Robbie Williams, has spoken publicly in the past about his taste for the show and even made an appearance on the soap opera in 1995.

The singer was briefly seen using the Queen Vic’s phone, much to his fans ‘delight in the’ 90s.

Catherine Tate – Actress



Catherine Tate character Lauren appeared in EastEnders alongside Lacey Turner who plays Stacey Slater
(Image: BBC)

Lauren Cooper, the iconic Catherines Tate schoolgirl character, clashed with Peggy Mitchell in a 2005 Children in Need skit.

Stacey Branning (Lacey Turner) and Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) also clashed with the stuffy character, before being kicked out of the pub by Peggy.

Alan Sugar – television personality



Head of Sir Alan Sugar
Sir Alan Sugar appeared in a charity episode of EastEnders
(Image: Eamonn M. McCormack / 2016 Getty Images)

Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar also featured in a special Children in Need skit in 2012.

The skit saw him on the hunt for a new recruit to hire as an apprentice and met up with hopefuls Alfie Moon, Masood Ahmed and Ian Beale.

While he remained indifferent to the weak business proposals of Walford’s men, Lord Sugar was impressed by Billy Mitchell, saying, “I could use you to service my car. You’re hired.”

Who was your favorite celebrity guest? Let us know in the comments section here.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: