Cameos from iconic EastEnders celebrities including Boris Johnson, Nick Grimshaw and Robbie Williams

EastEnders fans were divided recently with the news that football legend Harry Redknapp will be making an appearance on the soap opera.

The former Tottenham, QPR and West Ham boss has said he has long wanted to appear on the BBC One soap opera, a dream coming true this summer.

Harry was spotted on set a few weeks ago, and his EastEnders episode would air this summer with a nod to the Euros.

Jon Sen, executive producer of the soap opera, said: “What better way to mark a special summer for football fans by asking none other than West Ham legend Harry Redknapp to visit Walford?







While some fans questioned the appearance, many praised the thrilling addition.

EastEnders and other soaps have a long tradition of welcoming various celebrities to their world for a special appearance, from radio presenters to politicians.

Here are some of the best EastEnders celebrity cameos over the years.

Boris Johnson – Prime Minister







During his time as mayor of London, Boris Johnson made a small appearance on the east London-based show.

Boris played the role of himself in 2009 as part of the storyline where Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) ran for local office.

The scene started with Boss Peggy vowing to give Mr Johnson some piece of mind if she ever met him.

In classic TV timing, which is expected to pass the door soon after, but Boris himself, stopping for a pint when he suffered a flat tire on his bike.

The unexpected arrival saw Peggy break her promise and become mesmerized. “It is such an honor to have you here, Mr. Mayor,” she swooned. “Oh please call me Boris,” Mr Johnson replied.

When Peggy later mentioned his political interest, Mr Johnson replied: “If you have any ideas on how I could help Walford, here is my map.”

“I wouldn’t dream of telling the mayor of London what to do,” Peggy said with a laugh.

Nick Grimshaw – Radio 1 presenter







Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw appeared in EastEnders as part of a soap bombing challenge during his morning radio show in 2013.

The radio host could be seen at a Christmas party walking across the stage as the rest of the cast enjoyed the festivities.

Nicks soap appearances didn’t end here, but it did manage to find its way into scenes on a number of popular soaps.

Eagle-eyed viewers have reportedly spotted Nick in cameo roles on Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and even the Australian soap opera Home and Away.





Robbie Williams – Singer







Take That singer, Robbie Williams, has spoken publicly in the past about his taste for the show and even made an appearance on the soap opera in 1995.

The singer was briefly seen using the Queen Vic’s phone, much to his fans ‘delight in the’ 90s.

Catherine Tate – Actress







Lauren Cooper, the iconic Catherines Tate schoolgirl character, clashed with Peggy Mitchell in a 2005 Children in Need skit.

Stacey Branning (Lacey Turner) and Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) also clashed with the stuffy character, before being kicked out of the pub by Peggy.

Alan Sugar – television personality







Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar also featured in a special Children in Need skit in 2012.

The skit saw him on the hunt for a new recruit to hire as an apprentice and met up with hopefuls Alfie Moon, Masood Ahmed and Ian Beale.

While he remained indifferent to the weak business proposals of Walford’s men, Lord Sugar was impressed by Billy Mitchell, saying, “I could use you to service my car. You’re hired.”

