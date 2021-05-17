Under a tree, an Indian village takes care of its sick COVID-19





MEWLA GOPALGARH, India (Reuters) – In a village in northern India engulfed by COVID-19, sick people lie on cradles under a tree, drops of glucose hanging from a branch. Cows graze all around, while syringes and empty medicine bags are strewn on the ground. There are no doctors or health centers in Mewla Gopalgarh, India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a 90-minute drive from the nation’s capital, Delhi. There is a government hospital nearby but there are no beds available and the villagers say they cannot afford private clinics. Instead, village alternative medicine practitioners have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute glucose and other remedies to patients with symptoms of COVID-19. Some believe that lying under the neem tree, known for its medicinal properties, will increase their oxygen levels. There is no scientific basis for this belief or for some of the other remedies offered. When people are short of breath, they have to go under trees to increase their oxygen levels, said Sanjay Singh, whose 74-year-old father died a few days ago after developing a fever. Singh said his father had not been tested and was dead within two days. People are dying and there is no one to take care of us, he said. India’s devastating second wave of infections, which has brought even hospitals in major cities like Delhi to breaking point, is tearing apart the country’s vast rural hinterland where healthcare is worn out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces criticism for not preparing for the second wave, said in a speech last week that the pandemic was rapidly spreading in villages and urged people not to ignore symptoms. Take the test, isolate yourself and start treatment on time, he said. But in this village, people are doing their best. A woman had borrowed an oxygen cylinder from a neighbor whose condition had improved slightly, her family said. The truth is, there hasn’t been a COVID-19 test. We tried but they told us they didn’t have enough staff, said Yogesh Talan, 48, a former village chief. Report by Danish Siddiqui; Writing of Manas Mishra; Edited by Sanjeev Miglani, Karishma Singh and Estelle Shirbon

