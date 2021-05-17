Pat Toomey says he doubts Donald Trump will remain de facto GOP leader





Republican Senator Pat Toomey says he doubts former President Donald Trump will remain the “de facto” leader of the GOP until the next presidential election, and he said the party should reject Trump’s populist message in favor of of a traditional small-government approach as it looks to the 2022 midterm elections.

“I don’t think he will be seen as the de facto leader of the party, certainly not by 2024,” Toomey, who is not seeking re-election to his seat in Pennsylvania in 2022, said on the show. Balance of Power “from Bloomberg TV” in an interview on Monday. “And in 2022, I think we have a very good chance of winning.”

Toomey said Trump is protectionist, populist, and favors “a lot of big government spending.” Republicans would be in a better position to regain control of the Senate and House with a focus on tax cuts and policies that can expand job creation, creating a greater contrast to President Joe Biden and the Democrats, he said.

Toomey said the Biden administration was trying to push the country “too far to the left” with its agenda. And because of that and the fact that the out-of-power party has historically done well in the midterm elections, Toomey said, voters will likely reward the GOP in 2022.

Trump retained a major influence in the party with a strong following among voters. It has divided GOP officials as it lashes out at critics and continues to promote its bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The former president has led a public campaign against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted last week from the No. 3 House GOP leadership position after her frequent criticism of Trump. She was replaced by Loyalist Trump Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who after her election as the Speaker of the GOP House Conference on Friday thanked Trump and nodded at his importance in the left.

“He is a vital part of our Republican team,” Stefanik said, adding that voters determine who leads the party and that “President Trump is the leader they look to.”

Toomey is one of seven GOP senators who voted to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill during his second impeachment trial in January, and one of the first to recognize the presidential victory of Joe Biden. He said earlier that Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden was “an anarchic attempt to hold on to power.”

Separately, Toomey said he was somewhat optimistic that the White House and Congressional Republicans could reach consensus on an infrastructure package that is a central facet of the $ 4 trillion economic plan of Biden.

Toomey and a handful of other Republican senators met with Biden on Thursday to discuss how and the possibility of closing a gap between the $ 568 billion Senate Republicans have proposed over five years for roads, bridges and the like. traditional projects and the $ 2.25 trillion in spending that Biden is seeking. over eight years. Biden wants a lot more for rail and water, as well as money for electric vehicles, housing and elderly care that the GOP has left out.

Toomey said a compromise in the range of $ 600 billion to $ 800 billion, suggested by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, “is probably in the right direction.” He also said he also hoped the White House and lawmakers could come to an agreement on the outline of a bill in a matter of weeks and that Congress could pass legislation before the scheduled July 4 recess.

At the same time, Toomey has said he will not accept any part of the 2017 tax cuts that were passed with only GOP support to help offset the costs of any package. He said there are other ways to pay for it which could include road tolls and other higher user fees related to infrastructure projects, hundreds of billions of dollars in unspent government aid and in the event of a local pandemic, giving the Internal Revenue Service additional resources to tackle tax cheaters. or who don’t pay all the taxes they owe.

“If the exercise is about making sure people pay what they really owe, that’s a legitimate exercise,” Toomey said.

Toomey announced in October that he would not seek re-election to the Senate in 2022, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, who remained in Pennsylvania. Its seat is seen as a “toss-up” by Cook’s non-partisan political report.

