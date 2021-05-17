CCP Desperately Wants To Suppress Faith In China, Orders Famous Church Bookstore To Sell Maos’ Little Red Book Instead Of Bible: World: Christianity Daily





The Chinese Communist Party appeared desperate to suppress faith in China after ordering a well-known church to sell Mao Zedong’s “Little Red Book” and Xi Jinping’s “The Governance of China” instead of the Bible, according to the Chinese Communist Party. reports. According to International Christian Concern, Sha Mian Tang Church in Guangzhou, China, displayed Mao’s book along with President Xi Jinping’s book in their church library. ICC declared that Sha Mian Tang Church is a famous church after hosting the Second Theological College of Canton Union in 1994-2001. The CCP, through its Administration for Religious Affairs, previously ordered Christians to study Xi’s book so that they could memorize his speeches, the ICC noted. The ICC also cited a Catholic Church in Jiangxi that displays CCP literature and banners instead of Bibles. It is the result of China’s attempt “to control and influence the thoughts of Christian citizens by the means indicated, and to make the Christian church a subordinate group” based on an article by ChinaAid. “The bookstore of Sha Mian Tang Church, a well-known Christian church in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, has displayed a large number of the book, The Governance of China, written by Xi Jinping, as well as the Communist Party. Chinese (CCP) “Little Red Book”. Sha Mian Tang Evangelical Bookstore, however, did not feature any collection of evangelical books, ”ChinaAid said in its report. Shamian Church prominently displays large number of Xi Jinping’s books (Yu Jie / ChinaAid) ChinaAid explained that Chinese-American author Ju Yie exposed the problem through a Facebook post on April 11 after he was “shocked” upon seeing the books. “The Evangelical Bookstore of Guangzhou-Shamian Church Christian Church, displayed a large number of Xi Jinping’s books. Seeing this kind of photo on Sunday morning really shocked me,” Jie said in the post which included the photo. of the church bookstore and interiors. The photo of the bookstore showed red books towering over the shelves. Red is a symbolic color of the CCP which marks its “revolution, left, socialism and communism,” noted ChinaAid. The photo also showed Xi’s books, the cover of which contained his photos. Xi’s book features a collection of his “reports, speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of congratulations, collected since the start of his regime,” ChinaAid noted. Although it bears his name, the book was written by CCP professionals who organized the collection and annotated it based on “his tenure as the ruler of China.” In addition to the instructions given by the CCP through its Administration for Religious Affairs, ChinaAid revealed that the Zhongshan Ethnic and Religious Bureau of Guangdong Province has also instructed Christians and the religious sector to organize seminars. or workshops on Xi’s book and on the “sinization of religion in China.” “ Last March, the CCP presented its plans to strengthen control of Catholics through the celebration of its 100th anniversary, which will take place on July 23, 2021. Part of the plan was a symposium in which Catholics in China will participate on “training courses with the Central Institute of Socialism” . At the beginning of May, the CCP has already close Bible apps and launched a new crackdown on Christian WeChat accounts while demanding schools to teach Chinese Communist propaganda and the Party line. Earlier reports also indicated that despite its multiple efforts, the Chinese Communist Party Sinization plan on Christians in China will not stop Christianity there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos