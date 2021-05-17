SAPM Zulfi Bukhari resigns from post amid allegations of investigation of Rawalpindi ring road





Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari. Photo: File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari has announced he is stepping down due to allegations against him in connection with the investigation on the Rawalpindi ring road.

SAPM, known as Zulfi Bukhari, made the announcement on Twitter.

Bukhari said he tendered his resignation because Prime Minister Imran Khan has always maintained that a public office holder named in an investigation should resign until he is exonerated.

My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named, rightly or wrongly, in an investigation, they should cease to hold public office until their name has been cleared. Due to the allegations of the ongoing investigation into the ring road, I want to lead by example by stepping down until my name is cleared of all the heinous allegations and lies from the media, Bukhari said.

SAPM reiterated that it had nothing to do with the Rawalpindi ring road or any real estate project underway in the country.

Despite the allegations, he called for an investigation “carried out by knowledgeable personnel and also supported the idea of ​​a judicial inquiry into the project.

I am here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life abroad to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any investigation, SAPM said.

Punjab removes six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Last week, the Punjab government dismissed six mid-career officers for their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, according to an article in The News.

An investigation was carried out at the highest level of the provincial government, after which it emerged that changes had been made to the current plan of the Rawalpindi ring road to create new road infrastructure.

These changes, the survey determined, were made to some influential people. These changes would have increased the cost of the project by 25 billion rupees, sources said.

Implementation of the plan was halted on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan after he learned of the scam.

Punjab chief secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has reorganized the agents after the investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam ended.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (right) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenew) Capt (right) Shoaib Ali were removed from their posts with immediate effect and charged report to the General Administration and Services Department (S & GAD).

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim received the additional charge from Rawalpindi District. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Shehryar Arif Khan, has been assigned the post of Deputy Commissioner Attock, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, will also take charge of the revenue department. of the Rawalpindi district.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar Ghulam Abbas and Deputy Commissioner Fateh Jang Muhammad Azeem Shaukat Awan were also invited to report to Punjab S & GAD.

The Prime Minister had previously asked the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to launch an investigation into the scam.

PML-N calls for judicial inquiry into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

As soon as the report surfaced, the PMLN demanded the establishment of a judicial college, made up of Supreme Court justices, to investigate the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

PML-N chief Ataullah Tarar, while speaking to the media at the Model Town Holiday Office, said that nowadays the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal has been in the spotlight and many bureaucrats have been transferred. because of this scam.

He alleged that so far 2.3 billion rupees had been paid to various real estate dealers and most of them were the leaders of a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI Minister Ghulam Sarwar. He also claimed that CM Punjab Usman Bazar held two meetings through PND to reshape the project.

He asked the government of Punjab to release the original plan for the project and tell people where it started and where it ended.

Tarar further claimed that Chief Minister Salman Shah’s advisor also held meetings on this matter.

The PML-N leader alleged that the Punjab government bought land and paid compensation only to like-minded people, as many of the prime minister’s friends and advisers live there.

He recalled that Imran Khan had always said he would not give the NRO to the opposition but never took action against his own people and it seemed like this time he would reward his people.

Tarar claimed that the PML-N planned 26 km, but the PTI government extended it to 66 km and this project was also extended to Islamabad.

He declared it as a daytime robbery by the pillars of the PTI.

You carried out this theft using government resources and extended the project to 66 kilometers, he said, adding that the PML-N government was accused of wrongdoing in the Ashiana Project, which was based on a public partnership. private and so far nothing has come of it. .

He criticized the government for making government officials scapegoats.

The PML-N chief said on February 19, 2021 that Usman Buzdar’s adviser, Salman Shah, also approved it and that two PTI leaders had received millions of rupees.

He called for a Supreme Court commission to be formed to investigate this scandal. He also appealed to the Supreme Court to take note of this issue.

