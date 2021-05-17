Donald Trump to speak at NC GOP convention in June





Former President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina next month as the spokesperson for the state’s Republican Party’s annual convention, the party announced Monday morning.

The 2021 North Carolina GOP State Convention will take place in Greenville. The former president is due to speak at a dinner on June 5.

President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America first, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise. President Trump has achieved real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing firmly against China and freeing the US economy, ”State Party President Michael Whatley said in a statement.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to take over Congress and the Senate in mid-term 2022,” he said.

Trump won North Carolina with 50.1% of the vote in November, but ultimately did not win the White House.

Nationally, the GOP has been divided over what to do about the former president after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan.6.

The party has just removed Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership role on the Hill because she continued to criticize the former president for violence.

Many North Carolina Republicans have thrown their hats off with the former president for his support in next year’s midterm election. Trump has indicated he could run for president again in 2024.

Trump enjoys broad support in eastern North Carolina. It lost Pitt County last year, but it won many other counties in the Coastal Plain region with over 60% of the vote.

This will be Trump’s third visit to Greenville in as many years. He was last in town in October for a campaign rally.

