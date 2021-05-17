Erdogan to visit the north on July 20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Monday that he plans to visit the north on July 20, the anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

Erdogan told the Turkish daily Sabah that, unless there is a change, he will be in the north on July 20, on the anniversary of the Day of Peace and Freedom.

On the Cypriot issue, Erdogan told the newspaper that Turkey would not allow northern Cyprus to be harassed by the Greek Cypriots as long as the withdrawal of Turkish troops was out of the question.

Erdogan also said that Turkey will defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots to the end.

Ankara last month backed a proposal by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar for the north to be recognized by the UN Security Council as a sovereign state which will then negotiate with the Republic of Cyprus over their future relations. The proposal was outside the agreed framework of solution for the Cyprus problem, which is a bicommunity federation.

The Tatars’ proposal was presented at an informal UN-led summit on Cyprus in Geneva, attended by the island’s two communities and guarantors, Greece, Turkey and the UK. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres coordinated the summit. After no common ground was found on restarting negotiations, Guterres announced that the parties had agreed to hold another such summit in the near future.