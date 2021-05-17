Boris Johnsons’ voter identification plan is grim and undemocratic: Yorkshire Post Letters





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Is Boris Johnson trying to squeeze ID cards into the back of voter ID reforms? Tony Blair offered national ID cards for no clear reason. MP David Davis, then shadow Home Secretary, won a courageous by-election in Haltemprice and Howden, underscoring his opposition. Boris Johnson has vowed to destroy any ID cards he was forced to show, even calling them a local plastic tax. They were right and the plans were rejected. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise How times change! Boris Johnson is now considering a law making voting conditional on the production of photo identification. He claims this will reduce fraud, although identity theft to vote is not a major issue with just two convictions in 2019 and there is no evidence of undetected cases. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.7417%"/> David Davis has already resigned as MP for Haltemprice and Howdem to force a by-election on civil liberties. I find this ID card reader by the spooky back door. About 11 million people 25% of voters do not have a passport or driver’s license with photo, documents that will be needed for voter verification. They risk being denied a vote, a disgrace for a nation that claims to be a cradle of democracy. This proposal should be dropped immediately. From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole. THE letter from Dr O Sykes on Scottish independence does not take into account the political reality of the situation (The Yorkshire Post, May 12). In 2011, Alex Salmond proved that even a majority of seats does not translate into endorsement of independence, as some of those happy to have an SNP government do not support separation. This is why Nicola Sturgeons’ minority has led her to hastily retreat, under the guise of Covid, as she bides her time. She knows that if she were to hold her referendum anytime soon, she would most likely lose it and her job and the issue would really be off the table for a generation. Only when opinion polls consistently show more than 55% support that she can reasonably expect to be allowed in a referendum, but that should be 60% if the victory threshold is raised to 55. %. Blame the Conservatives and Austerity From: Peter Brown, Shadwell, Leeds. In response to protests from Rother Valley MP Alexander Staffords over the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, public services in Britain have suffered due to 11 years of Tory rule and austerity. The accumulated resentment and the resulting anti-David Cameron sentiments almost certainly contributed to the disastrous outcome of the Brexit referendum. This Conservative party claims to have now abandoned such austerity, but instead of having the courage to at least admit responsibility for the damage done, it is trying to blame the Labor-led councils. And not just in Rotherham. As Jerry Diccox says (The Yorkshire Post, May 13), the government of Boris Johnson supported by MPs such as Mr Stafford takes the public for cups. From: Malcolm Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet, Leeds. Labor politicians constantly tell us that the reason for their dismal display in the recent elections is that they failed to get their message across to the electorate. Did it occur to them that they got their message across and no one wants it? When a party disagrees with its base vote, it is destined to remain a party in opposition. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

