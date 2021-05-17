Forkopimda East Java attends Zoom meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo







Message display:

5 Post Syndicate, East Java – Forkopimda East Java and Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, as well as Pangdam V Brawijaya, Major General Suharyanto, Chief Inspector General of East Java Regional Police Pol. Nico Afinta, SIK, SH, MH, as well as the main officials of the East Java Regional Police participated in the Zoom meeting related to the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo of the Grahadi Surabaya building. As part of a coordination meeting with all regional leaders, Monday, May 17, 2021. From the side of the President of the Republic of Indonesia after Lebaran 1442 H 2021. Joko Widodo said all regional leaders must remain cautious. Everyone needs to be vigilant, due to the potential number of Covid19 cases, even though the government has issued a homecoming policy. “The data I received contained 1.5 million people who returned home to their hometown from May 6 to 17, 2021. Previously, I said 33% of people wanted to return home for Eid in their hometown. Then there is a ban, people are banned from going home at 11%, bound after socialization at 7% and when there is isolation, it drops to 1.1%, ”President Joko said on Monday. Widodo, in a Zoom meeting with regional chefs from across Indonesia. May 17, 2021 noon. The President of the Republic of Indonesia added, therefore, we hope that the active case does not want to be as big as in previous years. Because currently, there has been a decrease in active cases. Where the peak at that time occurred in February, there were 176,000 active cases and now active cases have dropped to 90,800, which means a decrease of 48%. “There has to be consistency, so we have to have resilience as the Home Secretary said. Because this cannot be resolved in just a few months,” he added. Meanwhile, there is an increase in active cases in every province, as there are 15 provinces that are currently experiencing an increase. Namely, Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau, West Sumatra, Jambi, DKI Jakarta, Maluku, Padang, NTB, North Maluku, Central Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Gorontalo. “It is the development of weekly active cases on the island of Sumatra that must be cautious, as in Aceh it is declining, but still in a high position, the north of Sumatra has not yet fallen, the west of Sumatra is high but there has been one and South Sulawesi is high but there is a decline, Jambi is high but there is a decline, but in the meantime those who have dropped drastically are in Bengkulu, ”he said. concluded the President of the Republic of Indonesia. @Better.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos