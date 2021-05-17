Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention on June 5 – KGET 17





by: BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press

Posted: May 17, 2021 / 8:06 am PDT / Updated: May 17, 2021 / 8:54 am PDT

FILE – In this file photo from Jan.6, 2021, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Former President Trump will find out if he can return to Facebook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, when the near-independent social media Oversight Board plans to announce its decision in the case involving the former president. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin, file)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) Former President Donald Trump will speak at the North Carolina State Republican Party’s annual convention next month, party officials said on Monday.

The former president will speak in person at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville. Trump narrowly wore North Carolina in 2020 and hosted numerous events in the state towards the end of his campaign.

Trump’s speech will be closed to media and reporters will not be able to view it live or in any other form, said Livy Polen, spokesperson for the NC GOP.

Trump has kept a relatively low public profile since his departure. His last major public speech was in February at the CPAC convention. He is still banned from Twitter and Facebook, and his public comments largely come in the form of written statements and calls to right-wing media outlets.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has yet to publicly rule out the 2022 U.S. Senate bid in North Carolina and has expressed interest in the competition. Trump has not endorsed any of the three Republicans already running for the seat vacant by Republican Senator Richard Burr.

Trump has also expressed interest in running for president again in 2024, but has yet to announce a decision. The state party hopes Trump can help Republicans regain control of the US House mid-term. NCGOP President Michael Whatley, a staunch Trump ally who was also one of the former president’s 13 voters in North Carolina in 2020, wants Trump to play an active role in North Carolina politics .

President Trump has achieved real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing firmly against China and freeing the US economy, Whatley said in a press release. “We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to take over Congress and the Senate in mid-term 2022.

Burr was censored by the state’s Republican Party after he voted to impeach Trump.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on secret issues.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos