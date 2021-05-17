How Chinese suppliers are profiting from devastating Covid outbreak in India … again, India News News

Chinese manufacturers took advantage of the sale of faulty test kits to India last year. Today, as India grapples with this outbreak, the Chinese have raised the prices of essential medical supplies and the Chinese state sees no problem.

The prices of everything from raw materials to drugs to oxygen concentrators have gone up. In some cases, prices have gone up 300 percent. The oxygen concentrators that are usually listed online for a thousand yuan – around 11,000 rupees, which is a massive premium.

According to one estimate, their prices are now four to five times higher. The prices of essential ingredients have increased by 30 to 40 percent, including raw materials for paracetamol which is used for fever and azithromycin, an antibiotic.

The ingredients to make ivermectin soared to 300 percent in one case. Now, various studies claim that this drug has no benefit when it comes to COVID-19 infection, but the demand for ivermectin is high. Thus, Chinese suppliers sell the raw materials of this drug at a high price.

Last week, an Indian diplomat expressed her concerns to the press. The consul general in Hong Kong said soaring prices and disruptions in freight flights were slowing the arrival of medical products in India. India’s message to Beijing was clear: Even in a time of high demand, there was a need for predictability and prices just couldn’t rise randomly.

China’s Foreign Ministry has said the market is free to decide on prices, and with Indian buyers looking to source through multiple channels, the multiple demands are driving up prices.

Taking oxygen generators as an example, increasing demand is affecting the global supply chain. And there are some raw materials, like those that have to be imported from Europe, and the lack of these supplies has had an impact on production capacity. In addition, Indian buyers generally expressed their demand through various channels, sometimes supply through different channels can also over-amplify demand to a certain extent, and thus affect the market order and drive up prices, Hua Chunying, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said.

What Beijing is actually trying to say here is this: If New Delhi had asked for help directly from Beijing, maybe the price wouldn’t fluctuate as much.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help. India has made no request to China. But medical supplies brought in privately are allowed. Thus, Chinese suppliers are taking advantage of the Indian crisis. And Beijing is just looking away from this blatant extortion.

It is not just a problem for India. The second wave is now hitting not only South Asia, but Southeast Asia as well. Shortages of medical suppliers are everywhere, and China has positioned itself as the region’s sole supplier of medical products – a monopoly of sorts.

This pandemic has created more such monopolies. Western countries have the largest stock of COVID-19 vaccines while the rest of the world is running out of vaccines. India is struggling to speed up vaccinations despite strict restrictions on vaccine exports.

Now COVAX is reporting a serious shortage. COVAX is the international alliance for equitable access to vaccination. 92 low- and middle-income countries depend on it for a COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccines are lacking. UNICEF distributes vaccines donated to COVAX. He now says that by the end of May, COVAX could have a shortage of 140 million doses. By June, it could go up to 190 million doses.

This will only exacerbate vaccine inequalities. Some countries are still waiting for their first vaccine while wealthy countries like Canada and the United States are now preparing to immunize children.

The World Health Organization is now asking these rich countries to stop immunizing children. Instead, the world health body wants rich countries to share their vaccines. Rich countries have blocked 53% of short-term vaccine stocks. Almost 1.4 billion photos have been donated in 210 countries. 44 percent of these were donated in high income countries. They represent only 16% of the world’s population.

How many vaccines does the developed world have? Only 0.3%. Less than 1% of vaccines were sent to 29 lowest-income countries around the world. UNICEF has now asked the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US) to donate the surplus.

If they were to part with just 20% of their supplies, the developing world would receive 153 million doses. Monopolies are slowing the global vaccination campaign. Currently, around 23 million doses are administered each day on average worldwide. At this rate, developing countries might not even get vaccinated until 2023.

Thus, the pandemic could be extended for two years. The fastest way to increase immunizations now is for the developed world to share its doses. India’s rise to power has proven to the world that as long as this virus is not defeated everywhere, all countries are at risk.