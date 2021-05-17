Launch of COVID vaccination with frontline warriors paid off in Wave 2: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with doctors. (Photo / ANI) New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Noting that the strategy of starting the COVID-19 vaccination program with the frontline warriors paid off in the second wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the vaccines had ensured the safety of most physicians because 90 percent of healthcare professionals have already taken their first dose. In interacting with a group of medics via video conference on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “The strategy of launching a vaccination program with frontline warriors paid off in Wave 2. About 90% of healthcare professionals in the country have already taken the first dose. Vaccines have kept most doctors safe. “ Whether it’s testing, delivering drugs, or setting up new infrastructure in record time, he says, it’s all happening at a rapid pace. In addition, several challenges related to the production and supply of oxygen are being overcome. He thanked all the medical fraternity and paramedics for the exemplary fight they deployed against the extraordinary circumstances of the second wave, adding that the whole country is indebted to them. The prime minister also urged medics to include oxygen checking in their daily efforts. Noting that a large number of patients undergo treatment in “home isolation”, he called on doctors to ensure that the home care of each patient is governed by standard operating procedures (SOP). He said telemedicine had played an important role for isolated patients at home and that the service needed to be extended to rural areas as well. Commending the doctors who have formed teams and are providing telemedicine services in villages, Prime Minister Modi called on the brotherhood of states to form similar teams, train final year MBBS students and MBBS interns, and to ensure that all tehsils and districts of the country benefit from it. a service. The prime minister also discussed the challenge of mucormycosis or black fungus and said doctors may need to go the extra mile to take active action and raise awareness about it. Emphasizing the importance of psychological and physical care, he said: “The continued struggle against this long battle against the virus must be a mental challenge for the medical fraternity, but the power of faith of the citizens accompanies them.” The meeting was attended by member (Health) NITI Aayog, the health secretary, the pharmaceutical secretary and other officials from PMO, ministries and central government departments. (ANI)

